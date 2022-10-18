I Now Live In This Horizon Forbidden West Tracksuit Set

We like to think that Aloy is quite the style icon. And the people at ASOS must agree because an exciting new collab featuring everybody’s favourite Seeker from Horizon Forbidden West has just dropped.
Today, PlayStation announced that Horizon Unique Materials and ASOS have joined forces to create unique, ready-to-wear gaming and street apparel for fans of the hit franchise. Since Aloy’s in-game outfits are designed for optimal survival and protection, this clothing collab is perfect to wear while traipsing through the Forbidden West – or on a grocery run.
The collab includes a stylish brown tracksuit that’s reminiscent of Aloy’s Brave armour, along with a variety of super-soft graphic tees, hoodies and trackies. With prices starting from $52, you can mix and match clothing with other items from the range, or wear your favourite one as an individual piece.
If you’re itching to grab your gear now, you can check out the full collection here – but hurry, because the stock is limited and if past Horizon Forbidden West collabs have taught us anything, it’s that they won’t stick around for long.
Here’s all of the clothing from the ASOS x Horizon Forbidden West collab
Horizon Forbidden West brown trackies
Horizon Forbidden West oversized t-shirt
Horizon Forbidden West all-over print hoodie and trackies set
Shop the full unisex set here from $152 here.
You can also grab the oversized hoodie on its own for $80 or the track pants by themselves for $72.
Horizon Forbidden West oversized sweatshirt
Horizon Forbidden West mesh long-sleeve t-shirt
You can shop all of the clothing from ASOS x Horizon Forbidden West collab here.
