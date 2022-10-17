See Games Differently

Bayonetta 3 Director Leaves Twitter, Changes Mind, Still Blocking People

David Smith

David Smith

Published 38 mins ago: October 17, 2022 at 2:32 pm -
Filed to:bayonetta 3
hellena taylorhideki kamiyajennifer haleNintendoplatinumgames
Bayonetta 3 Director Leaves Twitter, Changes Mind, Still Blocking People
Image: Bayonetta 3

PlatinumGames director Hideki Kamiya has deleted his Twitter account following allegations over the weekend that his studio had attempted to underpay Bayonetta actress Hellena Taylor, prompting her to depart the forthcoming third game.

News of Taylor’s departure from the series broke only weeks ago, with the studio acknowledging that she had been replaced by veteran voice actress Jennifer Hale. Taylor blew the story open over the weekend, posting three videos to her Twitter account, alleging that PlatinumGames and Nintendo had only offered her $4000 to reprise the lead role in Bayonetta 3.

Kamiya has always had a tempestuous relationship with Twitter. As Kotaku US’ Patricia Hernandez reported over the weekend, Kamiya is known for blocking people left and right, referring to anyone that irritates him as ‘insects’. A tweet addressing the situation called Taylor’s accusations “sad and deplorable about the attitude of untruth.” He quickly followed this with a threat: “By the way, BEWARE OF MY RULES.” These, it seems, refer to a pinned tweet that outlines what Kamiya considers blockable offences.

 

As the controversy spread and more and more people began to throw in their two cents, Kamiya’s account was first flagged by Twitter for suspicious activity (likely the result of frenzied and sustained blocking). Then, late last night Australian time, Kamiya’s account appeared to vanish, replaced by a “this account doesn’t exist” message. Then, about 4:00 AM AEDT, the account reappered with a phoenix meme attached to it, and a single word — “Resurrection”.

Ah, the phoenix iconography. A long-time favourite of the “I’m Being Owned On Twitter” crowd.

Kamiya then seemed to confirm that he did indeed delete and then reactivate his account.

I’ve seen people repeatedly delete and reactivate their accounts for some time, but after actually doing it, I feel like I understand a little more…,” he said. “It’s a sense of liberation, isn’t it?

Having confirmed that he did delete his account, but change his mind, he then threatened to do it again should the quality of the discussions in his mentions not meet with his exacting standards.

Just in case, again, good people shouldn’t tweet me for a while… I’ll delete it all…

Meanwhile, Hale, who has found herself an unwitting participant in the drama, appears to be under an NDA preventing her from commenting on the situation. Liking tweets, however, must not constitute a breach of the NDA because Hale has been busily liking tweets about the situation, both clarifying her position and generating a quiet show of support for Taylor.

Bayonetta 3 launches next week, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.