Bayonetta 3 Director Leaves Twitter, Changes Mind, Still Blocking People

PlatinumGames director Hideki Kamiya has deleted his Twitter account following allegations over the weekend that his studio had attempted to underpay Bayonetta actress Hellena Taylor, prompting her to depart the forthcoming third game.

News of Taylor’s departure from the series broke only weeks ago, with the studio acknowledging that she had been replaced by veteran voice actress Jennifer Hale. Taylor blew the story open over the weekend, posting three videos to her Twitter account, alleging that PlatinumGames and Nintendo had only offered her $4000 to reprise the lead role in Bayonetta 3.

Kamiya has always had a tempestuous relationship with Twitter. As Kotaku US’ Patricia Hernandez reported over the weekend, Kamiya is known for blocking people left and right, referring to anyone that irritates him as ‘insects’. A tweet addressing the situation called Taylor’s accusations “sad and deplorable about the attitude of untruth.” He quickly followed this with a threat: “By the way, BEWARE OF MY RULES.” These, it seems, refer to a pinned tweet that outlines what Kamiya considers blockable offences.

Sad and deplorable about the attitude of untruth. That’s what all I can tell now. By the way, BEWARE OF MY RULES. — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) October 15, 2022

As the controversy spread and more and more people began to throw in their two cents, Kamiya’s account was first flagged by Twitter for suspicious activity (likely the result of frenzied and sustained blocking). Then, late last night Australian time, Kamiya’s account appeared to vanish, replaced by a “this account doesn’t exist” message. Then, about 4:00 AM AEDT, the account reappered with a phoenix meme attached to it, and a single word — “Resurrection”.

Ah, the phoenix iconography. A long-time favourite of the “I’m Being Owned On Twitter” crowd.

Kamiya then seemed to confirm that he did indeed delete and then reactivate his account.

なんかアカウント削除と復活を繰り返す人を前からよく見かけてたけど、実際やってみてその気持ちが少し分かった感…開放感あるよね… — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) October 17, 2022

“I’ve seen people repeatedly delete and reactivate their accounts for some time, but after actually doing it, I feel like I understand a little more…,” he said. “It’s a sense of liberation, isn’t it?“

Having confirmed that he did delete his account, but change his mind, he then threatened to do it again should the quality of the discussions in his mentions not meet with his exacting standards.

念のためまた言っておくけど、善良な人は暫く俺にツイートしない方がええよ…全部消し飛ばすよ… — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) October 17, 2022

“Just in case, again, good people shouldn’t tweet me for a while… I’ll delete it all…“

Meanwhile, Hale, who has found herself an unwitting participant in the drama, appears to be under an NDA preventing her from commenting on the situation. Liking tweets, however, must not constitute a breach of the NDA because Hale has been busily liking tweets about the situation, both clarifying her position and generating a quiet show of support for Taylor.

Tweets Jennifer Hale has been liking recently suggest she was not informed about Hellena’s situation before she took on the role of Bayonetta and that NDAs might be preventing her from saying anything. Direct your frustrations at the companies and decision makers. pic.twitter.com/ItXzqDmOge — YongYea (@YongYea) October 16, 2022

Bayonetta 3 launches next week, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.