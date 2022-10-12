Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, And Avengers: Secret Wars Delayed In Major Disney Reshuffle

Disney has announced a major overhaul of its upcoming release schedule, including big delays for Marvel’s future — including the pushing of the launch of the MCU’s Phase 6 to 2025.

Today Disney announced that Blade, the untitled third Deadpool film, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars would receive new, later release dates. Another currently untitled Marvel film, previously dated for 5/1/26, was removed from the schedule entirely. Here’s the run-down of the new changes:

Blade previously dated on 11/3/23 moves to 9/6/24

previously dated on 11/3/23 moves to 9/6/24 Untitled Deadpool movie previously dated on 9/6/24 moves to 11/8/24

Fantastic Four previously dated on 11/8/24 moves to 2/14/25

Untiled Marvel Movie previously dated on 2/14/25 moves to 11/7/25

Avengers: Secret Wars previously dated on 11/7/25 moves to 5/1/26

Untiled Marvel Movie dated on 5/1/26 is removed from schedule

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of the developing story. The information cited on this page may change as the breaking story unfolds. Our writers and editors will be updating this article continuously as new information is released. Please check this page again in a few minutes to see the latest updates to the story. Alternatively, consider bookmarking this page or sign up for our newsletter to get the most up-to-date information regarding this topic.]