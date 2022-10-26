Bryce Dallas Howard Is Yaddle In Tales Of The Jedi

Bryce Dallas Howard. Yaddle. These are two names, which would seem to be at the far ends of some inscrutable continuum, but have now become inextricably linked forever after the unfathomable announcement that the star of the Jurassic World movies will be playing the Jedi in the animated Star Wars anthology series Tales of the Jedi.

Meet Yaddle in #TalesOfTheJedi — voiced by me *squeal* — streaming this Wednesday, October 26 only on @DisneyPlus. Thank you @dave_filoni for making this dream come true 💫 #StarWars @TheCloneWars pic.twitter.com/oYERidKuhV — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) October 25, 2022

Yaddle is the female version of whatever the hell species Yoda is, might be Baby Yoda’s mother, and has no lines whatsoever in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. That will be changed tomorrow, October 26, when Tales of the Jedi arrives on Disney+. Because Bryce Dallas Howard is Yaddle.

In one sense, Howard’s casting isn’t a surprise as she’s been a part of Disney+’s Star Wars family for a while now, having directed multiple episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. In every other sense, this casting is as incomprehensible as Howard writing, in all apparent seriousness, that voicing Yaddle is a “dream come true.”

Yaddle.

This Yaddle:

Bryce Dallas Howard.

Is Yaddle.

…Yaddle.