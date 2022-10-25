Damon Lindelof Is Developing A Star Wars Film, And It Now Has A Director

Damon Lindelof is working on a Star Wars movie and now it has a director. Deadline reports that Lindelof, best known for his work on Lost, The Leftovers and Watchmen, is co-writing a script which will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who directed two episodes of Ms. Marvel.

Lindelof is a long-time Star Wars fan and, earlier this week, rumours began circulating that he was co-writing a film for the franchise. Now, the trade reports that, though the film is still being written, Obaid-Chinoy was hired early on so she could have input in the development.

There’s no word on what the film will be about or when it could come out but it’s not in the immediate future. Gizmodo sources had heard that Taika Waititi’s film, whatever that is, was likely to be next, but Deadline says “this Star Wars feature seems to have the most momentum out of all all the films currently in development at the studio.” Which, yes, means, Lucasfilm is developing multiple projects for for the big screen but don’t want to rush it, especially with the franchise finding new life on Disney+.

Disney’s release schedule doesn’t have a Star Wars film on it until 2025. That seems like a long time away but with shows like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Andor and others coming in the next two years, it makes sense. The date gives the company time to let projects develop and then, eventually, decide which will be the next one in theatres. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron was supposed to be the first film post The Rise of Skywalker, but that was officially taken off the schedule earlier this year.

This news is most surprising because, in the past, Lindelof had expressed interest in Star Wars as a fan, but not as a creative force. You almost got the sense it was something he was scared to tackle. Which suggests, if he’s writing a script now, it’s something he’s passionate about, and that’s exciting.

What do you think about a Damon Lindelof Star Wars movie? Tell us below.