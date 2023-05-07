Star Wars’ Split From Damon Lindelof Was Not A Mutual Decision

Damon Lindelof has revealed a bit more about his recent departure from the galaxy far, far away in a new interview with Esquire. Lindelof turned in a script to Star Wars earlier this year and departed the project (alongside co-writer Justin Britt-Gibson) at nearly the same time. “I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave,” he said.

But Lindelof is not one to hold grudges. He told Esquire that if Star Wars came knocking again, or even if he had to put himself out there again, he would do it: “Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Absolutely.” Lindelof’s response is candid as he continues throughout the interview. “If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again, or again ‘again try,’ as Yoda would say.”

The Hollywood Reporter wrote last October that the script Lindelof was working on featured an older Rey who was training two Jedi knights. THR’s sources said that it was intended to be a “stand-alone” in the franchise. At the recent Star Wars Celebration, it was confirmed that the Daisy Ridley character and her quest to rebuild the Jedi Order post-Rise of Skywalker will propel the upcoming Star Wars feature being helmed by Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Scripting duties are now being handled by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Wright.

Lindelof is currently enjoying the critical success of his original sci-fi project Mrs. Davis. In Australia, new episodes release Thurdays on Binge.