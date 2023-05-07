‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Star Wars’ Split From Damon Lindelof Was Not A Mutual Decision

1
Linda Codega

Linda Codega

Published 2 hours ago: May 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm -
Filed to:creativeworks
daisyridleydamonlindelofdavisenglish languagefilmsentertainment2cculturefilmsfilmsusingcomputer generatedimagerygibsonhumaninterestimaxfilmsjedijediknightjustinbrittjustinbritt gibsonreysharmeenobaid chinoyshowrunnersstarstartrekstarwarsstevenwrightyoda
Star Wars’ Split From Damon Lindelof Was Not A Mutual Decision
Image: Unique Nicole / Stringer, Getty Images

Damon Lindelof has revealed a bit more about his recent departure from the galaxy far, far away in a new interview with Esquire. Lindelof turned in a script to Star Wars earlier this year and departed the project (alongside co-writer Justin Britt-Gibson) at nearly the same time. “I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave,” he said.

But Lindelof is not one to hold grudges. He told Esquire that if Star Wars came knocking again, or even if he had to put himself out there again, he would do it: “Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Absolutely.” Lindelof’s response is candid as he continues throughout the interview. “If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again, or again ‘again try,’ as Yoda would say.”

The Hollywood Reporter wrote last October that the script Lindelof was working on featured an older Rey who was training two Jedi knights. THR’s sources said that it was intended to be a “stand-alone” in the franchise. At the recent Star Wars Celebration, it was confirmed that the Daisy Ridley character and her quest to rebuild the Jedi Order post-Rise of Skywalker will propel the upcoming Star Wars feature being helmed by Ms. Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Scripting duties are now being handled by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Wright.

Lindelof is currently enjoying the critical success of his original sci-fi project Mrs. Davis. In Australia, new episodes release Thurdays on Binge.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Linda Codega

Linda Codega

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Lindellofs script had Helen Mirren playing Rey. I would’ve paid money to have seen that. Kathleen Kennedy, merely a week or something before the last Con, stepped in and changed it all to just a few years later so Ridley could come back. I’m not opposed to Ridley at all, but Kennedy hasn’t had a good track record so far. I honestly would’ve loved to have seen Helen Mirren play an aged jedi!

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.