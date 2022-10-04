See Games Differently

Dead Space Remake To Drop Its First Official Look At Gameplay Tomorrow

Published 2 hours ago: October 4, 2022 at 11:25 am -
Filed to:dead space
dead space remakeeaelectronic arts
Image: Dead Space, EA

Is there a game that has attracted more morbid curiosity over the last year and change than the Dead Space remake? It’s the remaster everyone seemed to want, one that (if successful) will inevitably drive a tilt at an all-new sequel, but one that everyone only seems to want to prod cautiously with a pole of a sufficient length.

This trepidation exists, of course, because there’s a lot of love for this franchise and we haven’t really gotten to see the Dead Space remake in action yet. There’s been snippets, screengrabs, graphics comparisons, and teasers, but nothing truly substantial. In the space between the marketing crumbs, suspicion, mingled with a sense of deeply cautious optimism, has set in. That all changes tomorrow.

For those in Australia, 8 AM PT translates as 2 AM AEDT, October 5.

Actually, now that we’re in Daylight Savings mode again and Australia and New Zealand now have about fifteen nonsensical time zones between them, let me break out that state by state.

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS: 2 AM AEDT

QLD: 1 AM AEDT

SA: 1:30 AM ACDT

NT: 12:30 AM ACST

WA: 11:30 PM AWST (Tues Oct 4)

NZ: 4:00 AM NZDT

Daylight Savings Time is deranged and if you don’t agree, you’re probably from Queensland. Look at that breakdown. It’s a mess.

Anyway, back to Dead Space.

The reboot has been bubbling away at EA for some time now. It was announced during what may have been the final EA Play event in July 2021 with a tonal teaser, following weeks of leaks and hints about its existence. We’ll know more about it tomorrow, obviously, but what we’ve seen so far points to a fairly straightforward reboot of the Visceral’s beloved 2008 sci-fi survival horror game. Galaxy’s Unluckiest Guy Isaac Clarke must carve through a derelict space station overrun with undead monsters, using a variety of fit-for-purpose implements to dismember his foes and stay alive.

The Dead Space remake is currently slated for release on January 27, 2023. I imagine tomorrow’s trailer will either confirm that date or shift it elsewhere. See you back here tomorrow to discuss.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

