Fuck It, Drive On The Moon

Have you ever just wanted to go for a drive, but without the stress of going anywhere? Have you given Slow Roads a go?

Slow Roads is a browser game made by creative developer Anslo and is a casual, procedurally-generated driving game with no direction except forward. No racing, no time limit, no nothing. Just drive.

Our co-worker Zac Kelly dropped this game on us at the start of the day, and David and I had to hold ourselves back from spending the whole day going for a drive. It’s a simple premise, but it really feels good to just go for a drive.

There are a number of different settings you can change in Slow Roads. Firstly, you don’t even need to drive a car. You can also ride a full-coverage motorcycle, and even a bus. With simple WASD controls and a hold of the Shift key to boost acceleration, you can ride across an endless landscape in whatever way you please.

The default landscape is The Hills, with the option to change the seasons and weather to suit whatever kind of mood you’re in. However, you’re not restricted to the Earthly ground, as you can also choose to go ‘Off-World’. This choice will give you the option of driving your vehicle across Mars, Venus, and of course, The Moon. Think Red Rover but a bit more basic.

When Zac showed us Slow Roads, David was ecstatic that one could select AWD, FWD, or RWD (I don’t know what any of this means). Meanwhile, I was going absolutely bonkers over the fact that I could drive on the freakin’ MOON. The Big Cheese, baby!

So that’s what I did. I changed my setting to Moon, I put on Deja Vu by Post Malone and Justin Bieber, and I drove. I can’t drive in real life because I’m not only a fool but also a nincompoop, so this is like a wish fulfilment for me in a number of ways. As I drove across the moon, I saw Earth, and I drove towards it. It made me remember just how small we are. I wasn’t scared, though. I felt at peace.

You can play Slow Roads here.