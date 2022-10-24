See Games Differently

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: October 24, 2022 at 4:13 pm -
Filed to:browser game
carschill gamedriving gameweb browser game
Fuck It, Drive On The Moon
Image: anslo

Have you ever just wanted to go for a drive, but without the stress of going anywhere? Have you given Slow Roads a go?

Slow Roads is a browser game made by creative developer Anslo and is a casual, procedurally-generated driving game with no direction except forward. No racing, no time limit, no nothing. Just drive.

Our co-worker Zac Kelly dropped this game on us at the start of the day, and David and I had to hold ourselves back from spending the whole day going for a drive. It’s a simple premise, but it really feels good to just go for a drive.

There are a number of different settings you can change in Slow Roads. Firstly, you don’t even need to drive a car. You can also ride a full-coverage motorcycle, and even a bus. With simple WASD controls and a hold of the Shift key to boost acceleration, you can ride across an endless landscape in whatever way you please.

The default landscape is The Hills, with the option to change the seasons and weather to suit whatever kind of mood you’re in. However, you’re not restricted to the Earthly ground, as you can also choose to go ‘Off-World’. This choice will give you the option of driving your vehicle across Mars, Venus, and of course, The Moon. Think Red Rover but a bit more basic.

When Zac showed us Slow Roads, David was ecstatic that one could select AWD, FWD, or RWD (I don’t know what any of this means). Meanwhile, I was going absolutely bonkers over the fact that I could drive on the freakin’ MOON. The Big Cheese, baby!

So that’s what I did. I changed my setting to Moon, I put on Deja Vu by Post Malone and Justin Bieber, and I drove. I can’t drive in real life because I’m not only a fool but also a nincompoop, so this is like a wish fulfilment for me in a number of ways. As I drove across the moon, I saw Earth, and I drove towards it. It made me remember just how small we are. I wasn’t scared, though. I felt at peace.

You can play Slow Roads here.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

