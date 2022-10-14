See Games Differently

This Little Gadget Lets You Play Gameboy Cartridges On A Steam Deck

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: October 14, 2022 at 1:25 pm -
Filed to:emulation
gameboygameboy advancegameboy colourgb operatorsteamsteam deck
This Little Gadget Lets You Play Gameboy Cartridges On A Steam Deck
Image: Epilogue

If you’ve got a bunch of Gameboy and Gameboy Advance cartridges lying around and a Steam Deck (I’m jealous), you might be in luck if you’re looking to bring the two together.

Epilogue is a tech company that, back in 2021, released a nifty little gadget called the GB Operator, which when connected to a computer can run any Gameboy, Gameboy Colour and Gameboy Advance game through their own homebrew emulator.

The really neat thing is that while you can play the game through the emulator, you can also save your progress and have that progress stay on the cartridge meaning that if you decide to go back to an official console, you won’t lose any progress.

The Epilogue GB Operator and Studio can also be used to easily write homebrew games onto physical cartridges too, meaning it’s a good way for indie developers dabbling in demakes and retro-style games to simply make physical copies of them.

This gadget was released in 2021, so why the hell am I talking about it now? WELL! Epilogue themselves posted an update on their Twitter announcing that after much testing, the GB Operator and Operator app are “fully compatible with Steam OS” with Gameboy games able to run “impeccably” on the Steam Deck.

So get this, folks: those little games that you could play as a kid on the go? You can now play them on the go again. But this time? It’s on something bigger and bustier.

While there is something inherently funny about making something that was already portable once again portable but with a different flavour, this is still pretty neat. While still portable like they literally always were, your old Gameboy games can also now be played on a reasonably larger screen thanks to the GB Operator.

The Steam Deck’s emulation capabilities continue to expand here, which is very cool to see. From this to the ability to recreate the experience of playing WiiU and 3DS in probably the most accurate way to date, it’s clear that the Steam Deck is becoming the most flexible console out there.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.