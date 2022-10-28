Glover, The N64 Era’s Favourite Weird Little Guy, Is Back

Glover, a wildly underrated fan favourite 3D puzzle platformer from the Nintendo 64 era, is coming out of retirement.

A revitalised port of the game will be coming to modern platforms in the near future. An updated port of Glover found its way to PC only last year, so it makes sense that it would quickly make the hop to other platforms as well. The announcement came during a showcase earlier today from publisher QUByte Interactive.

The game, which released in 1998, was developed by Interactive Studios and published by Hasbro and follows an anthropomorphised four-fingered glove on a quest to save the Crystal Kingdom. On a platform where the 3D platformer landscape was crowded with legendary titles, Glover held its own. It was a cute, clever little puzzle platformer that knew what it was and what it wanted to be. Aimed at younger players, its design was more about a fluid and fun sense of play.

The game’s main objective was to maneuver a ball around the level toward a goal. Glover can interact with the ball in any number of ways — rolling, bouncing, throwing, slapping, even dribbling — to move it inexorably toward the level goal. There are even different balls you have to deal with throughout the game — like rubber balls and bowling balls — all with different weights and characteristics.

Like I said, clever! Particularly for the era, when these kinds of mechanics weren’t all that easy to get running.

Seriously though, this is great. Glover rules and it’s great to see it coming out of retirement.