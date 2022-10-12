JB Hi-Fi Is Selling Xbox One Copies Of Prey For Just $2

Yeah, the headline kind of says it all on this one. JB Hi-Fi is clearing out its remaining stock of Arkane’s futuristic immersive sim Prey on Xbox One, reducing its already low price of $5 per copy to just $2 a pop.

Because the price is so cheap, JB has put a strict one-per-customer rule in place, so if your first thought was to stockpile them, they’re way ahead of you. I will say up front: this is the standard edition of the game, I don’t believe it comes with the roguelike Mooncrash DLC or any extra content. However, when the campaign is already this good (and cheap), I think that’s fine. Only the Xbox One edition of the game appears to be on sale. After digging through the JB site, I could not find a landing page for a PS4 version of the game. It’s likely JB already sold through that stock.

Prey is a beloved immersive sim by Arkane, the Bethesda studio that developed Dishonored, Deathloop, and Dark Messiah of Might and Magic. It is a studio that loves making games where the player has an unprecedented level of control over the world around them, and the ways they can manipulate its many systems to proceed. Prey has been called “the greatest Half-Life game Valve never made,” and I find it hard to disagree. There’s a certain connective spirit between the two games, both stories about human science and alien life crashing into each other in unexpected ways and you, the lone scientist caught in the eye of the storm.

The good news for Xbox Series X and S owners is that the Xbox One version of Prey will run on your system! It’s on Game Pass, you could play it right now if you wanted, but I know there are quite a few of you that still like to have physical media on hand. So there you go — a very cheap copy of Prey, ready for you to add to your collection. If you’ve never played it before, spend the $2 and give it a go. If you have played it, you’ll know that paying $2 for a game this good is a turbo bargain.

You can head over to the JB Prey store page here, and pick up your copy if you’re so inclined.