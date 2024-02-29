JB Hi-Fi 2-For-$30 Sale Has Discounts On Some Big 2023 Hits And Curiosities

There is a stack of 2023 games going cheap in JB Hi-Fi’s latest 2-for-$30 sale if you’re looking to patch a few holes in your collection.

Among the collection are a number of titles that pop up a lot during sales like this — Battlefield 2042, Rainbow Six Extraction, Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Games that JB still has loads of stock on hand for and need to clear out. But there are a few recent gems and curiosities in the mix, and I think they’re worth taking a look at.

Among the deals, one that jumped out at me right away (and thanks to the deals warlocks over at OzBargains for alerting me to it) was the Xbox Series X|S version of Dead Island 2 has been dropped to just $15 down from $89. That includes both the standard edition AND the Day One edition, which comes with some tarot cards for those who are into the gimmicky stuff. Fifteen bucks for Dead Island 2 is pretty damned good, considering it’s only about a year old. The rub of course is that ONLY the Xbox version is discounted and in the JB 2-for-$30 sale.

Also in the mix is Immortals of Aveum, the best first-person shooter of 2023 that absolutely no-one played. It’s been massively discounted and its in the 2-for-$30 sale. Please pick it up. Please play it. It’s really good and if you like a brisk, actiony single-player game, I promise you’ll enjoy it. Another EA game that disappeared in the breeze, Wild Hearts, is also included. A good one for the Monster Hunter fans waiting for the next game in that series.

The biggest curiosity of the lot though has to be The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Universally considered one of the worst games of 2023, here’s your chance to see what all the fuss was about and score a physical copy you can put on your shelf for posterity.

There are plenty of other games in the sale. If you’re so inclined, you can have a squiz at those over here.

Our JB Hi-Fi 2-For-$30 Picks

Dead Island 2 (XSX)

Dead Island 2 Day One Edition (XSX)

Immortals of Aveum (PS5, XSX)

Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5)

Wild Hearts (PS5, XSX)