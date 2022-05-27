JB Hi-Fi Just Dropped A Banger Of A Video Games Sale

Just in time for the weekend, JB Hi-Fi has dropped its Big Games Sale. Sony only dropped its Days of Play gear on Thursday, and now JB Hi-Fi has followed suit with its Big Games Sale. You can check out the full catalogue right over here, but to help you out we’ve picked out some choice deals to help get your weekend rolling.
Hardware:
Xbox Series S: $469 (with $50 JB Hi-Fi voucher)
Nintendo Switch OLED: $489
DualSense Controllers (Various colours): $79
DualSense Controller/Battlefield 2042 Bundle: $89
PlayStation VR Mega Bundle: $329
3rd Earth Media Streamer Pack: $149
8bitdo Arcade Stick: $139.95
EPOS H6Pro Headset (with bonus EPOS sound card): $259
HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset: $99
HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wired Gaming Mouse (Black): $89
Logitech G923 TrueSense Steering Wheel: $499
Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair: $369
RIG 800 Pro HX V2 Gaming Headset for Xbox: $249
ROCCAT Kone AIMO RGB Gaming Mouse (Black): $99
Sennheiser GSP300 Closed Acoustic Headset: $79
SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Mouse: $129
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset: $249
SteelSeries Apex Pro Keyboard: $439
Software
Far Cry 6 – $34
FIFA 22 – $24
God Of War – $9
GT Sport – $9
Halo Infinite – $49
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $9
Kirby and the Forgotten Land: $64
Ratchet & Clank – $9
The Last Of Us Remastered – $9
Uncharted 4 – $9
Uncharted The Lost Legacy – $9
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – $9
Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: $49
Zelda: Skyward Sword: $64
$2 for $30
There’s also an absolute pile of games marked 2 for $30, so if you want pick up a bundle for a bargain this will be your best bet. You can peruse the complete list here, but we’ve thrown together a few choice picks from that library:
The JB Hi-Fi Big Games Sale started yesterday, Thursday 26/05/2022, and will run until Wednesday 8/06/2022. Good luck, bargain hunters. May you cop a deal or two.
