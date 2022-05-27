JB Hi-Fi Just Dropped A Banger Of A Video Games Sale

Just in time for the weekend, JB Hi-Fi has dropped its Big Games Sale. Sony only dropped its Days of Play gear on Thursday, and now JB Hi-Fi has followed suit with its Big Games Sale. You can check out the full catalogue right over here, but to help you out we’ve picked out some choice deals to help get your weekend rolling.

Hardware:

Xbox Series S: $469 (with $50 JB Hi-Fi voucher)

Nintendo Switch OLED: $489

DualSense Controllers (Various colours): $79

DualSense Controller/Battlefield 2042 Bundle: $89

PlayStation VR Mega Bundle: $329

3rd Earth Media Streamer Pack: $149

8bitdo Arcade Stick: $139.95

EPOS H6Pro Headset (with bonus EPOS sound card): $259

HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset: $99

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wired Gaming Mouse (Black): $89

Logitech G923 TrueSense Steering Wheel: $499

Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair: $369

RIG 800 Pro HX V2 Gaming Headset for Xbox: $249

ROCCAT Kone AIMO RGB Gaming Mouse (Black): $99

Sennheiser GSP300 Closed Acoustic Headset: $79

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Mouse: $129

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset: $249

SteelSeries Apex Pro Keyboard: $439

Software

Far Cry 6 – $34

FIFA 22 – $24

God Of War – $9

GT Sport – $9

Halo Infinite – $49

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – $9

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: $64

Ratchet & Clank – $9

The Last Of Us Remastered – $9

Pokemon Legends Arceus: $64

Uncharted 4 – $9

Uncharted The Lost Legacy – $9

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – $9

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: $49

Zelda: Skyward Sword: $64

$2 for $30

There’s also an absolute pile of games marked 2 for $30, so if you want pick up a bundle for a bargain this will be your best bet. You can peruse the complete list here, but we’ve thrown together a few choice picks from that library:

Balan Wonderworld

Battlefield 2042

Control

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Dreams

FIFA 21

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Outriders

Rainbow Six Siege (PS5)

Remnant: From the Ashes

The Last Of Us Part II

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Watch Dogs Legion

The JB Hi-Fi Big Games Sale started yesterday, Thursday 26/05/2022, and will run until Wednesday 8/06/2022. Good luck, bargain hunters. May you cop a deal or two.