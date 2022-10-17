JB Hi-Fi’s Mega Gaming Sale Is Coming To An End

JB Hi-Fi’s Mega Gaming Sale is only on for another couple of days, so you know what that means: it’s time for a frantic, last-second bargain hunt. Let’s flip through the proverbial discount table together.

Nintendo

Right off the rip, JB is doing the Nintendo Switch OLED console for about $50 bucks off. That puts it at $489, down from its $539 ticket price. As discounts on the Switch OLED go, that’s honestly pretty good. If you were looking to pick one up ahead of Christmas, now’s a good moment to do it. The whole Switch range has been discounted in this sale, but the standard OLED is the one with the deepest drop. The Splatoon 3 special edition OLED console is $30 off, down to $519. Standard Switch hardware is currently $25 off, down to $424. Switch Lite consoles are $30 off, down to $299 (but remember that are the handheld unit only and they don’t work with the TV dock).

A whole range of Switch games is currently discounted as well. All of the following games are currently $64, and you might be saying “David, $64 isn’t very cheap at all. What do you mean?” To which I will reply: This is about as good as Nintendo’s first-party gear typically ever gets. JB usually ticket these games at about $69, which is nice, but they are usually sold at their RRP of $99.95 everywhere else. It’s a golden opportunity to pick up some high-quality Switch titles for less than Ninty usually asks.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Party Superstars

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Metroid Dread

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond

Pokemon: Shining Pearl

Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu!

Splatoon 3

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Party

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Yoshi’s Crafted World

PlayStation

Not to be outdone, PlayStation has also thrown a few discounts around. Dual Sense controllers are currently $24 off, down to $95. The official Pulse 3D Wireless PS5 headsets are also going for $30 off, down to $129 each.

Xbox

Likewise, the Xbox Series S is currently $30 off, dropping it to $469, down from $499. Curiously, not that many discounts around official Xbox peripherals, though the standard Xbox controller does already come in cheaper than the Dual Sense so at $89 it’s hard to complain it isn’t much cheaper.

JB’s Mega Gaming Sale finishes up on October 19th, 2022. You can check out the full brochure with links to the main JB store right over here.