Markiplier Says He Will Start An OnlyFans, Under One Condition

Published 2 hours ago: October 18, 2022 at 12:59 pm -
Image: Markiplier

Are you an online horny person? Is it your dream to see a goofy gamer man’s ass on the interweb? If so, I have some fantastic news for you regarding a fella called Markiplier and a website called OnlyFans.

Notable YouTuber and handsome gamer man Markiplier (real name Mark Fischbach), a guy once celebrated for shitting after a hospital stay for intestinal blockage, has announced in a 3-minute YouTube video that he will be starting an OnlyFans account… Under certain conditions.

In the video posted yesterday, which already has over 4 million views (because of course it does), Fischbach explained that he would release “tasteful nudes” on an OnlyFans account if his fans can boost his two podcasts to the top of the Apple and Spotify podcast charts.

“If you’ve been watching my channel for a while, this may not be much of a surprise,” Fischbach says. “You might just roll your eyes and say to yourself, ‘Oh, there goes Mark again, getting naked when nobody asked.’ But if you’re relatively new to my channel, this might be slightly confusing or concerning. But rest assured, I know what I’m doing.”

The two podcasts in question are Distractable, a comedy podcast involving Fischbach and his two friends Wade Barnes and Bob Muyskens, and Go! My Favourite Sports Teams, a sports podcast involving Fischbach and his friend Tyler Schied.

Currently, according to Chartable, Distractable is currently #3 on Apple Podcast’s US Comedy charts and #3 on Spotify’s US Comedy charts. Go! My Favourite Sports Team, is currently #4 on Apple Podcast’s US Sports charts and #6 on Spotify’s US Sports charts. So clearly, the Markiplier fans are gagging for it.

Fischbach has said that if both of these podcasts hit the top of the podcast charts on both Apple Podcasts and Spotify, he will open an OnlyFans account full of tasteful nudes, with all proceeds from the OnlyFans going to charity. Of course, it’s not the first time he’s stripped down for charity.

In 2018, the content creator released a ‘tasteful nudes calender’ that sold over 38,000 copies, with all proceeds going to multiple charities. All of his merch profits from the past four years have also gone to charity too, which is pretty neat.

Sex sells, folks. If people want to see some ass, they will do anything to see it. That includes listening to podcasts.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

