Mysterious Teaser Sparks Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Rumours, But It All Feels A Bit Weird

Another day, another Kojima-adjacent gaming rumour to pick through. Today, it’s rumours about a potential Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

As reported by GamesRadar, the rumour came from a video that was allegedly posted and then rapidly deleted by Chinese developer Virtuous. The video was, again allegedly, uploaded to the developer’s YouTube page and showed a peaceful, animated scene of greenery against the sounds of nature and bird calls. This apparently ran for about 17 seconds or so, before the screen smash cut to black and the sound of bird calls is replaced by loud phone-line beeping in what seems like it could have been Morse Code.

A new one here. sounds like a frequency. morse code maybe ? #thegameawards hinting at something. pic.twitter.com/jaJhkz4Kop — ZONEX ❗️ (@zxSOLIDxSNAKEzx) October 28, 2022

What’s really sent the rumour mill into meltdown, however, is that it seems the scene used in the trailer was not purpose-built. Twitter user Snake Fox confirmed that the scene used is from an Unreal Engine 5 teaser on YouTube. Though that has people wondering if this is all some kind of misunderstanding or an elaborate hoax, it’s the morse code beeping that has others convinced there’s something big on the way.

A translation of the Morse code by a few people online has confirmed it says “December 8, 1964.” There are a couple of reasons this has leapt out at people. The first is that December 8 is the date The Game Awards will be held in the US, typically a big day for gaming announcements. The second is that The Game Awards is run by one Geoffrey Keighley, a man who reminds the world of his friendship with Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima at every opportunity. The third is that the year mentioned in the date, 1964, is the year in which Metal Gear Solid 3 is believed to take place.

Right now, this is of course all academic. Rumours and hoaxes like this happen all the time, and Kojima himself no longer has any connection to or ownership over the Metal Gear brand. That all falls to Konami and (potentially) Virtuous, neither of which have said boo. The rumour that Konami had “new installments and remakes for its biggest franchises” underway began circulating last year. At that time, it was suggested that these planned remasters were in production at Virtuous.

Then, digital versions of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 were delisted from online stores. This was explained as nothing more than licensing issues related to the use of historical footage across both games, and Konami stated in July that both titles would be back on sale before long.

So that’s where we are with this story right now. Are convinced that a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is on the way? Do you think there’s anything to this rumour, or is the internet overreacting once again? Sound off in the comments below.