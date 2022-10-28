Netflix’s New Sonic Prime Animated Series Drops In December

Sonic Prime, the latest animated series to feature Sonic the Hedgehog, will arrive on Netflix in mid-December.

The show arrives at a time where it feels like there’s more Sonic going on than at any other time in years — a sequel to the character’s popular Hollywood film did well this year, and a new game, Sonic Frontiers, is now only weeks away. Sonic Prime was announced last year, though it first appeared by accident in late 2020. The show will run for 24 episodes and, Netflix says, will feature Sonic “on a journey of self-discovery and redemption,” as he fights to secure the “fate of a strange new multiverse”.

Teasers followed, all confirming appearances from the Sonic rogues gallery. Characters like Eggman, Big the Cat and Shadow the Hedgehog are all confirmed to appear. Big the Cat in particular is doing very well for himself, also appearing in Sonic Frontiers.

The show’s release date was revealed in a yarn over on IGN this morning, with an updated synopsis: “Desperate to piece his prime reality back together and save his old friends, Sonic races through the Shatterverse, discovering strange worlds and enlisting new friends in an epic adventure of a lifetime.”

Those friends, to be clear, are Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, and Rouge the Bat.

Sonic Prime marks a creative break from tradition, casting Canadian actor Deven Mack as Sonic. The character has previously been voiced by Roger Craig Smith, who will return to the role in Sonic Frontiers. The show is produced and run by Ben10 creators Man of Action Entertainment.