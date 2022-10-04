Paper House Games Just Dropped 6 Aussie-Made Titles On Floppies

See Games Differently

Image: Paper House Games

I’ve been waiting for the day when I could say ‘floppies’ in a headline. Thank you, Paper House.

Paper House Games, a Melbourne-based video game studio currently working on the upcoming title Wood & Weather, has just dropped a line of limited edition collectible 3.5″ floppies featuring 6 local game developers’ work.

The studio, which also doubles as a hub for local game development in Melbourne, has also released a bunch of ‘Videogames’ merchandise which is so beautifully bland. While the tote bag is described as ‘kinda crappy’ in it’s shop title, I would argue as an owner of said bag that it’s very good, actually.

Image: Brett Scrapin Photography
Image: Brett Scrapin Photography

This feels like a similar vein to artists releasing music nowadays on cassette tapes, and I love it. Not only is it a neat way to make a game collectible, but it also supports the great work that local game developers are doing in Australia.

Considering this is only Series 1, there’s a chance we’ll see more floppies soon for other locally-made games in the shop. So if you don’t see your favourite Aussie game there, just wait. In the meantime, here’s what Paper House Games has to offer in terms of floppies and merch.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

