Paper House Games Just Dropped 6 Aussie-Made Titles On Floppies

I’ve been waiting for the day when I could say ‘floppies’ in a headline. Thank you, Paper House.

Paper House Games, a Melbourne-based video game studio currently working on the upcoming title Wood & Weather, has just dropped a line of limited edition collectible 3.5″ floppies featuring 6 local game developers’ work.

We’ve just released a bunch of new stuff for Softcore Gamers. 🔲 Introducing ‘Gamer Kitsch’ + Shareware 🔳 One is a bunch of crappy merch, the other is some limited run collectible floppies featuring locally made developers.https://t.co/2hR0Ixd8i4 pic.twitter.com/BVCnwv3AjS — Paper House (@PaperHouseGames) October 4, 2022

The studio, which also doubles as a hub for local game development in Melbourne, has also released a bunch of ‘Videogames’ merchandise which is so beautifully bland. While the tote bag is described as ‘kinda crappy’ in it’s shop title, I would argue as an owner of said bag that it’s very good, actually.

This feels like a similar vein to artists releasing music nowadays on cassette tapes, and I love it. Not only is it a neat way to make a game collectible, but it also supports the great work that local game developers are doing in Australia.

Considering this is only Series 1, there’s a chance we’ll see more floppies soon for other locally-made games in the shop. So if you don’t see your favourite Aussie game there, just wait. In the meantime, here’s what Paper House Games has to offer in terms of floppies and merch.