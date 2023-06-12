Australian God Game Wood & Weather Gets Free Playable Demo

Wood & Weather, a new and extremely irreverent god game by Melbourne studio Paper House, has dropped a free demo on Steam ahead of this week’s Next Fest kick-off. You should play it.

Along with our new trailer, during #WholesomeDirect2023 we announced that you can now play a ☀️FREE DEMO OF WOOD & WEATHER!!☀️ It’s available for both Mac/Windows🍏🪟 Head over to the Steam page and start playing! 👉https://t.co/vqdcCGvBdS pic.twitter.com/LacJ9vlnWy — ☀️ Wood & Weather ☀️ FREE DEMO ON STEAM (@WoodWeather) June 11, 2023

If you haven’t run into Wood & Weather before, the first thing you should know is that Ruby was obsessed with it. That should be considered a seal of quality in and of itself. The game is built around a simple concept. You preside over an optimistic little wooden city and must do your best to help its citizens thrive. You do this by controlling a giant blue hand that resembles a dishwashing glove and floating around doing favours for your followers. You can accomplish your tasks by changing the weather — you’re a god, after all, so you can do that. Changing the weather from sunny to rainy, increasing the pollen count or even creating a thunderstorm all have different effects on your followers.

It’s up to you how you want to approach Wood & Weather. The game has a sense of humour and encourages you to throw your toys around, experimenting with the weather and its effects. The solution is not always obvious — the trailer features a great example of a citizen complaining their coffee is too hot. The god hand makes it rain, causing them to drop and run for cover. The hand then deposits the dropped cup neatly into a bin. Problem solved.

It’s great. Again, you should play it.

Finally, if the name Paper House sounds familiar to you, that’s because it’s the same studio that made Paperbark, the game about playing a wombat lost in the bush during a very hot Australian summer.

You can download the Wood & Weather demo on Steam here. You can wishlist the full game right here.