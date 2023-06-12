‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Australian God Game Wood & Weather Gets Free Playable Demo

David Smith

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: June 12, 2023 at 10:16 am -
Filed to:aussie
aussie gamesaussie indiesaustraliaaustralianaustralian gamesaustralian made gamesgod gamesmelbournepaper housepaperbarkvictoriawood & weatherwood and weather
Australian God Game Wood & Weather Gets Free Playable Demo
Image: Paper House

Wood & Weather, a new and extremely irreverent god game by Melbourne studio Paper House, has dropped a free demo on Steam ahead of this week’s Next Fest kick-off. You should play it.

If you haven’t run into Wood & Weather before, the first thing you should know is that Ruby was obsessed with it. That should be considered a seal of quality in and of itself. The game is built around a simple concept. You preside over an optimistic little wooden city and must do your best to help its citizens thrive. You do this by controlling a giant blue hand that resembles a dishwashing glove and floating around doing favours for your followers. You can accomplish your tasks by changing the weather — you’re a god, after all, so you can do that. Changing the weather from sunny to rainy, increasing the pollen count or even creating a thunderstorm all have different effects on your followers.

It’s up to you how you want to approach Wood & Weather. The game has a sense of humour and encourages you to throw your toys around, experimenting with the weather and its effects. The solution is not always obvious — the trailer features a great example of a citizen complaining their coffee is too hot. The god hand makes it rain, causing them to drop and run for cover. The hand then deposits the dropped cup neatly into a bin. Problem solved.

It’s great. Again, you should play it.

Finally, if the name Paper House sounds familiar to you, that’s because it’s the same studio that made Paperbark, the game about playing a wombat lost in the bush during a very hot Australian summer.

You can download the Wood & Weather demo on Steam here. You can wishlist the full game right here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.