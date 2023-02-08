Your First Look At The New Aussie-Made God Game Wood & Weather

The folks over at Paper House in Melbourne have been hard at work on their next game Wood & Weather, and now we’re finally getting our first public look at it.

Wood & Weather is a single-player god game developed by Paper House, who has previously been known for their award-winning title Paperbark. In it, you are thrust into the role of an ethereal blue hand that holds immense power over a little wooden-block world.

Its contributors include a range of creatives that have previously worked on titles such as Florence, Moving Out 2, Untitled Goose Game, Armello, Heavenly Bodies, and Webbed. So basically, it’s the lovechild of some of Australia’s most prominent developers.

Paper House released their debut teaser trailer for Wood & Weather just this morning, which was previously only revealed during last year’s Freeplay: Parallels event. You can check it out below.

In Wood & Weather, you (the ethereal blue hand) are tasked with controlling the weather in a wooden city without it. Using your powers, you can create weather effects such as sunshine, rain, and snow, with every new weather event transforming the city.

The aesthetics and bright and cheery with a hint of Playmobil, with each different weather event presenting a new set of charming visuals. The kooky characters you meet will often ask things of you and are sometimes rude or plain stupid. It rocks.

I actually got to give Wood & Weather a try last year during an event hosted by VicScreen, and it really hooked me. I made the mature and frankly quite intelligent decision in my gameplay to throw as many cars as I could into the local lake. The game let me do this.

I was excited to see in the trailer at around the 1:11 timestamp that my actions were validated, as you can see the godly blue hand throw a car into the lake. I’m feeling very vindicated.

Wood & Weather, according to the trailer, is set to release either in 2050 or “sooner than you think”. Can’t wait!