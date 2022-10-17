Razer’s New Edge Handheld Is Just Like The Steam Deck, In The Sense That You Can’t Get It In Australia

RazerCon 2022, a nearly nine-hour live stream of Razer-branded activations and announcements, happened over the weekend. During this rather lengthy showcase, there were a number of interesting announcements, including that long-rumoured Razer Edge handheld gaming console. The trouble was, the Edge was quickly upstaged by an audience absolutely obsessed with the company’s popular Kitty Ear headphones.

Razer Edge

The Razer Edge has been called a Steam Deck competitor, but I don’t think that’s really true at all. For one thing, this is an Android device linked to the Google Play store. It doesn’t have the array of options available to it that you might find in something like the Steam Deck. I would say this is competing more directly with something like the Ayaneo range than anything Valve has produced.

However, as Android gaming tablets go, the Razer Edge is no slouch. It contains a Snapdragon G3X Gen1 CPU with active cooling, and runs a 6.8″ AMOLED FHD+ display capable of refresh rates across 60, 120, and 144Hz. Its also compatible with the Razer Kishi V2 Pro mobile controller, and actually comes with one of these units in the box. It runs Android 12, which means anything on the Play Store is compatible. You can also run Xbox Cloud Gaming and the PlayStation Remote apps through this device.

It’s solid, at least on paper. As we prepare an Ayaneo Air Pro review for next month, I will be very interested to compare and contrast these devices.

Where the Razer Edge is similar to the Steam Deck is that you can’t actually get it in Australia. For the time being, at least, the Razer Edge is a US exclusive. It’ll set you back $US399.99 via Razer’s official website. If you’re familiar with the process of securing a Steam Deck in Australia and you really, really want one of these, I’m sure you can figure out how to get one.

You Wanted More Kitty Ears, You’re Getting More Kitty Ears

Razer’s popular Kraken Kitty headset got an upgrade, the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro. Though this new headset makes a few upgrades to the performance of the Kraken headset, that’s not the part anyone truly cares about. The part they care about is the ears, and in this regard, the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is a revolution. You can change out the ears for other kinds. The Kraken Kitty V2 Pro now comes with Bear and Bunny ears, if the standard Kitty arrangement isn’t your thing.

Here, look at them:

I told our own Ruby Innes and Gizmodo’s Zac Kelly that this was happening and they both behaved like all their dreams had come true. I’m sure it’s a fine headset, Razer, and I could list out all the tech specs, but no one would be listening. Enjoy your interchangeable ears, everyone.

The Kraken Kitty V2 Pro will launch in Australia and New Zealand in Q1 2023. It will set you back $AU383.95/$NZ463.95.

Lots of PS5 headsets

The Razer Kaira range is expanding to more directly target PS5 owners. I know we all laughed at the look of the PS5 when it first launched, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many peripheral makers chase an aesthetic like the PS5’s. The Kaira X, Kaira Hyperspeed, and Kaira Pro HyperSpeed are all designed with the PS5’s white, black, and blue colouring to more neatly blend in with your setup. If you’re the sort of person who needs their headphones to match their console, these are the cans for you.

The Razer Hammerhead range is also getting in on this branded fun, with the Hammerhead Hyperspeed wireless multiplatform gaming earbuds. They look just like Apple Airpods, but have little PlayStation and Razer logos on them.

The new Kaira range launches in Australia and New Zealand in Q1 2023. The Kaira X will set you back $AU115.95/$NZ140.95. The Kaira Hyperspeed is priced at $AU245.95/$NZ299.95, and the Kaira Pro Hyperspeed will launch at $AU379.95/$NZ459.95.

The Hammerhead Hyperspeed buds will also launch in Q1 2023 and will run you $AU285.95/$NZ345.95. There’ll be Xbox licensed versions coming too, those will be black and green.