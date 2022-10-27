Rieko Kodama, Sega’s ‘First Lady Of RPGs’, Has Died

Rieko Kodama, the legendary artist, producer and director behind games like Phantasy Star and Skies of Arcadia, has died, aged 59.

Rumours of Kodama’s passing began to circulate online overnight when fans pouring through their newly-arrived Sega Mega Drive Mini 2’s noticed in the staff credits that the unit had been dedicated to her memory.

Finally, the staff credits include a memorial message for Rieko Kodama. She started as an artist on games such as Alex Kidd In Miracle World, Phantasy Star and Sonic The Hedgehog, and was the producer for Skies Of Arcadia, 7th Dragon and most recently the Switch Sega Ages games. pic.twitter.com/v6xk8oUNYO — Nick Thorpe (@HKT3030) October 26, 2022

Another Twitter user reached out to Sega producer Yosuke Okunari, who confirmed her death, stating simply “As you understand it. We respected her.”

As you understand it. We respected her. — Yosuke Okunari /奥成洋輔 (@okunari) October 27, 2022

IGN corroborated this with Sega, which confirmed that Kodama had passed away in May. No further details were provided out of respect for her privacy and that of her family.

Kodama entered the games industry in the 80s as a graphic designer, before becoming a producer and director. She contributed art to loads of games like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Alex Kidd in Miracle World, before becoming the director of Phantasy Star IV.

Considered an industry pioneer and mightily respected by her peers, Kodama preferred to say out of the public eye. Given a Pioneer Award at the Game Developers Choice Awards, she demurred and credited her team with her success.

Kodama was known colloquially as Phoenix Rie, a pseudonym she used as a credit early in her career, when Sega still forbade developers from using their real names. In an interview with Destructoid, Kodama noted that the nickname was based on a manga character she liked, but they couldn’t wheedle the character’s name or the title of the manga out of her.

Kodama firmly believed that it wasn’t ever unusual for women to enjoy games, affirming her belief that girls liked RPGs in an interview with the now defunct site The Next Level. She believed Phantasy Star was a great example of a game that drew women and girls into its world because it was one of a handful of franchises to favour female heroes

“As I’m a woman myself, when I make games, I try not to just have them be male fantasy figures, as people needing to be rescued. I like to make female characters people of both genders can relate to. But we are seeing more strong-willed women in games geared towards female audiences,” Kodama told The Next Level.

Kodama was still working in the games industry as recently as late 2010s. She produced the Sega Ages series of retro packages and led production on the 7th Dragon series of games for the Nintendo DS.

A 35-year veteran of the games industry, a natural, respected leader, and a woman of quiet determination, Kodama leaves behind an incredible legacy. She truly was one of the greats. Vale.