See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

2
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 60 mins ago: October 21, 2022 at 3:30 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

WooaohahOOoahh! Ohoaheoeowowoooahhaoah! Hello!

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was apparently a lot more challenging than I expected, but somebody got it at the end which was great! The subject of last week was Dr Orel White, the evil dentist from Costume Quest 2!

ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Double Fine

Shouts out to dotcrotch, who also mentioned they preferred the first game to the second. Funnily enough, I’ve actually only played the sequel as it was on Game Pass. Now that the original is on Game Pass too, though? I’m gonna get on it.

Alrighty, this next beast is a salty treat. But what the freakin’ heck is it from, huh? What’s it from? What even is it?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.