ScribbleTaku 2

WooaohahOOoahh! Ohoaheoeowowoooahhaoah! Hello!

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was apparently a lot more challenging than I expected, but somebody got it at the end which was great! The subject of last week was Dr Orel White, the evil dentist from Costume Quest 2!

Shouts out to dotcrotch, who also mentioned they preferred the first game to the second. Funnily enough, I’ve actually only played the sequel as it was on Game Pass. Now that the original is on Game Pass too, though? I’m gonna get on it.

Alrighty, this next beast is a salty treat. But what the freakin’ heck is it from, huh? What’s it from? What even is it?