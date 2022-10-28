Six Players, Coach Banned From Official NBA 2K League Over Gambling Scandal

The NBA 2K League, the official esports competition that’s a team effort of both the NBA and NBA 2K publishers Take-Two, has just “indefinitely disqualified” six players and a coach for their role in a betting scandal.

According to a statement released by the league, an internal investigation has found that players Marquis Gill, Christopher Lafanette, Dorian Earl Miller and Robert Nastasi of Blazer5 Gaming (the Portland Trailblazers’ esports team), Kimanni Ingram of Jazz Gaming (from the Utah Jazz), and Zekirri Dennis of Mavs Gaming (Dallas Mavericks) have all been “disqualified indefinitely” for “violating the league’s gambling and fantasy rules”. Blazer5 Gaming coach Andrew Maxie has received the same punishment for the same offence.

The investigation found that Dennis, Ingram, Lafanette, Miller, and Nastasi had all either bet on or tried to bet on 2K League games, while Gill and Maxie reportedly knew about the betting and “failed to report violations or cooperate fully with the investigation”.

The full statement reads:

The following has been announced by the NBA 2K League: pic.twitter.com/Nr30aIyQuU — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) October 27, 2022