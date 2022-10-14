The Dreams Halloween Event Looks Very Creepy And Very Cool

Dreams is one of the best game-games ever made. If Dreams did not exist, we would never have gotten to experience The Quest For Cheese, and what a sad world that would be to live in.

Despite not getting a PlayStation 5 port, Dreams still continues to thrive with new game creations dropping on it every day. On top of that, the ongoing title continues to have special events that showcase the possibilities inside the game creator game.

This upcoming event is no different. At the end of last month Media Molecule, the team behind Dreams, announced that a new Halloween event is coming to the game called All Hallows’: The Land of Lost Dreams.

Media Molecule & the Dreams CoMmunity invite you to enter #TheLandOfLostDreams this Halloween! 🦇 Find out where lost dreams go, explore the community-created Forest of Gloom & discover a world of curiosities from 20th October, 2022. ☁️ https://t.co/Gs0tcNBmtB ☁️#MadeInDreams pic.twitter.com/SaZkERgtHd — Mage Molecruel 🧙 (@mediamolecule) September 30, 2022

While this is old news, the next part is not. Don’t worry, I’m not reporting on something that’s almost two weeks old. That would be silly!

To get people excited for the event, a trailer showcasing what All Hallows’: The Land of Lost Dreams is going to look like. Lemme tell ya, it looks sick.

The gist of the event is basically asking the question, ‘Where do the creations that people don’t use go once they’ve been discarded?’. While not looking like a flat-out horror game, there are plenty of spooky elements in the trailer that fit into the whole theme of a Halloween event.

There are moments that feel very whimsical in an Alice in Wonderland type of way, which as a fan of Alice: Madness Returns, pleases me greatly.

If you’re keen to give it a go, the event begins on October 20th, 2022.