The Dreams Halloween Event Looks Very Creepy And Very Cool

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: October 14, 2022 at 2:58 pm -
Filed to:dreams
dreams eventdreams p4halloweenps4
YUCK! I love him. (Image: Dreams)

Dreams is one of the best game-games ever made. If Dreams did not exist, we would never have gotten to experience The Quest For Cheese, and what a sad world that would be to live in.

Despite not getting a PlayStation 5 port, Dreams still continues to thrive with new game creations dropping on it every day. On top of that, the ongoing title continues to have special events that showcase the possibilities inside the game creator game.

This upcoming event is no different. At the end of last month Media Molecule, the team behind Dreams, announced that a new Halloween event is coming to the game called All Hallows’: The Land of Lost Dreams.

While this is old news, the next part is not. Don’t worry, I’m not reporting on something that’s almost two weeks old. That would be silly!

To get people excited for the event, a trailer showcasing what All Hallows’: The Land of Lost Dreams is going to look like. Lemme tell ya, it looks sick.

The gist of the event is basically asking the question, ‘Where do the creations that people don’t use go once they’ve been discarded?’. While not looking like a flat-out horror game, there are plenty of spooky elements in the trailer that fit into the whole theme of a Halloween event.

There are moments that feel very whimsical in an Alice in Wonderland type of way, which as a fan of Alice: Madness Returns, pleases me greatly.

If you’re keen to give it a go, the event begins on October 20th, 2022.

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

