The First Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reactions Are Here

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost here. That sentence alone feels like a miracle. Though the 2018 original grossed well over $US1 billion and gave Marvel Studios its first Best Picture nomination, the road to the sequel was anything but smooth. The tragic loss of star Chadwick Boseman was the first, and biggest, hurdle. There was also a global pandemic to navigate, on-set controversies, injuries, and more. Now, finally, November 11 marks the release of the highly anticipated sequel which itself is the grand finale to Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film had its world premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday night and, as a result, the first reactions have begun to roll in. Does Wakanda Forever not just live up to the impossible expectations of following up one of Marvel’s most successful films, but pay tribute to the late, great star of the original? Let’s find out.

Black Panther: #WakandaForever is as epic as Marvel sequels get. The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout. You feel the length but it’s fun, wildly beautiful and has the best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest. pic.twitter.com/zD8nYIFKXC — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 27, 2022

.#BlackPantherWakandaForever gives a fitting tribute to #ChadwickBoseman while introducing new characters & still giving great visuals. Angela Bassett is regal and commanding & Letitia Wright is firmly ready to step up and as well as the returning cast. All will enjoy once again pic.twitter.com/y4bohiCa5u — Wilson – BFTV (@WMorales_BFTV) October 27, 2022

The first 5 minutes of #WakandaForever nearly broke me. The last 5 finally did. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) October 27, 2022

#BlackPanther Wakanda Forever is excellent. An immensely powerful story of forging forward — shattering at times, but also beautifully cathartic and heartening. Cannot get over how well the film earns that title. pic.twitter.com/jYZedeJgT1 — Perribite (@PNemiroff) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever was beautiful. Majestic, touching, and funny with plenty marvel magic — JeandraLeBeauf (@jeandralebeauf) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is amazing! Coogler delivered an epic and emotional sequel that is an incredible tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s legacy. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta give their all in the roles.



This is easily the best movie from phase 4. pic.twitter.com/f8t6NOq8xt — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) October 27, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever feels like a war movie. It's emotional, heavy, intense & phenomenal. Namor is an incredible & powerful villain. #WakandaForever focuses on grief, loss, & vengeance. You aren't ready for the Marvel logo & mid credit. It honors Chadwick perfectly. pic.twitter.com/glFAFgKX9i — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 27, 2022

Ryan Coogler's #BlackPantherWakandaForever, above all else, is cathartic. An emotional movie about loss, legacy and healing. The story is intimate, but vast with global power struggles and palace intrigue. Tenoch Huerta's Namor is a FORCE, better than I hoped. So much to discuss. pic.twitter.com/cDFVcPYHRR — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is exactly the cathartic experience I hoped it would be, helping us move past our grief while watching the Wakandans fight to do the same. The intro of Namor was incredible, the story bittersweet and packed with emotionally charged twists. pic.twitter.com/3k3AGYHXq7 — Travis Hopson (@punchycritic) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever is outstanding. It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I've seen all year. pic.twitter.com/ECqGxfEyFi — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) October 27, 2022

It’s not perfect — there are clunky moments — but I still felt #WakandaForever is a hell of an accomplishment. It’s very emotional, of course, and I loved how it brought in Namor. It also has battle scenes that carry genuine weight and feel consequential in a way many films miss. — The Phantom of the Mall: Eric’s Revenge (@TheEricGoldman) October 27, 2022

#WakandaForever's bigger in scope and scale than #BlackPanther, but its story is also one of Marvel's most intimate and heartfelt. It's definitely a Comic Book Movie, but it’s one that centers grief and the grieving process rather than superheroics and spectacle. Full review soon pic.twitter.com/MzIjwVzjBd — Charles, Witch from Mercury (@CharlesPulliam) October 27, 2022

No spoilers. Wakanda Forever had so many emotions!!! It was creepy and BRU-TAL in parts. Heartbreaking and beautiful. And the fight scenes were WILD. I’m in awe of the care put into representing these cultures. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/HHSClXcxoY — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) October 27, 2022

#BlackPantherWakandaForever prioritizes sentiment over spectacle and for the most part it’s a transporting and engrossing triumph. Arguably Marvel Studio’s most deeply felt and emotional resonant extravaganza. Also Ludwig’s score is an all timer. 🐆 pic.twitter.com/EAZK118L8A — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) October 27, 2022

So yeah, for the most part, those are wildly positive. A few little bumps in the road here and there but what movie doesn’t have it? It sure sounds like Marvel has another smash on its hands.

Co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, and Florence Kasumba reprising their roles from the previous film. It also introduces Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Dominique Thorne as Ironheart, and new characters played by Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. The film opens November 10.