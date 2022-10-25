The Mario Family, Extended

How many Mario brothers are there? Apparently, this is a commonly Googled search term, so I thought I might answer.

There are, in total, fourteen Mario brothers and one Mario sister. Papa Mario and Mama Mario really went to town making a bunch of babies. It’s actually kinda crazy when you think about it. It’s also very horny, in a way.

Of the fourteen Mario brothers, eleven of them are named Mario. One of them, of course, is our hero Mario Mario. The other ten Marios are medical anomalies due to a family curse, and are direct copies of Mario himself. Due to this, I find it unnecessary to discuss them.

Luigi was originally thought to be another Mario. Upon discovering he was not The Eleventh and breaking the centuries-old curse upon the family bloodline, he was relegated to the status of Sidekick and Mansion Vacuumer.

You say you’ve never heard of the curse of the Mario bloodline? That’s very interesting. We will not be expanding on it.

So there are fifteen Mario siblings in total. Mario, Luigi, Mario, Mario, Mario, Mario, Mario, Mario, Mario, Mario, Mario, Mario, Nario, Fario, and Beth. We are well acquainted with Mario and Luigi, but then who are Nario, Fario, and Beth? Let’s discuss.

Nario Mario

Nario is the eldest of the Mario siblings. It was believed that Nario cursed the family to continue having Marios due to the jealousy that comes with being an older brother, but this has long been debated in Mario history.

Nario moved to London at the age of 18 and earned money as an art critic in a famous magazine before deciding to open up his own art gallery. It is believed that he gained his job as an art critic by standing in an art gallery himself and saying, “Hmph! Nyeh!” loudly and frequently enough that somebody asked his opinion.

Nario looks down on his family, and considers them “Mushroom Trash”. He does not believe that Mario (the main one) is a hero at all, as if he truly were, he “would’ve heard about it in the papers”.

Fario

Fario is the youngest of the Mario siblings. He is in a ‘old wave ska metal’ band that he says his family ‘could never understand’.

Fario refers to himself as ‘The Giver Of UTIs’, and nobody is quite sure why he is proud of this. His eldest brother Nario thinks he has ‘a good sense of style’, but he is ultimately ‘the worst to be around’, and that’s saying something considering it’s Nario we’re talking about here.

Fario still lives at home, but Papa and Mama Mario are wondering when he will leave. He smokes White Ox because he believes it will make him as strong of a fighter as Mario is, despite there being no evidence of a correlation.

Beth

Beth was adopted somewhere between the 5th and the 6th Mario, as Papa and Mama Mario came to realise that they would never stop having Marios. However, they didn’t seem to stop wanting to get rowdy without a rubber, hence why Marios and co. exist after the adoption of Beth.

Beth is really nice. There’s really not much that’s strange about Beth, except she does not blink. Sometimes, Beth will stare vacantly into the distance and whisper, but nobody knows what she is saying. She is also a bank manager.

Beth loves all of her Mario siblings, but all of the Mario siblings fear Beth. While they believe that there’s something not quite right, she is nothing but kind and caring towards them. Perhaps it is because she is the only girl, or perhaps it is what they have seen her transform into in the dead of night.

I hope this helped!