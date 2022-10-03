This Is What Dream Looks Like

See Games Differently

4
Published 1 hour ago: October 3, 2022 at 2:50 pm
Image: Dream on YouTube

Wildly popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream has gone through with a promised face reveal after blasting over the 30 million subscriber milestone.

Dream has spent his career to date cloaked in secrecy, only ever represented by a stick figure wearing a plain, simple smiley. That came to an end today when Dream posted the following video to his channel.

There will be some who watch Dream remove his mask and commit the face reveal with a degree of bewilderment. After all the mystery and the theorising about his identity, it turns out Dream has been a normal-looking kid with mousy brown hair this whole time.

The reactions online ran a real gamut, with some delighted at the normalcy of his visage.

Some became immediately obsessed with the Bruce Campbell quality of his cleft chin.

Others couldn’t seem to make up their minds about who he resembles.

Others just wanted the mask to go back on.

 

One imagines when you have 30 million subscribers, the opinions of randoms on the internet will be little more than white noise. That kid is surely set for life.

Anyway, thoughts? Are you wowed? Enjoying the memes? Do you care at all? Let us know in the comments below!

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

  • Don’t search up the hashtag on social media, it’s being flooded with gore and wingnut propaganda right now.

    “One imagines when you have 30 million subscribers, the opinions of randoms on the internet will be little more than white noise.”

    In an ideal world, yes, but we unfortunately live in a world where Kotaku AmeriKKKa fawns over every twitch streamer with several thousand followers who cries wolf or complains about ‘muh harassment!’

    The same world in which Kotaku and its cohorts ran propaganda for a Canacuck twitch streamer who grifted several thousands of dollars (which has yet to be accounted for – that lawsuit the money was begged for still hasn’t happened) because said streamer was seething over the fact a tiny online gossip forum was discussing them.

  • Thanks for posting this. I attempted a couple of times to look through the hashtag but could only find a million memes of “I can’t believe he looks like this [some guy]” so it was impossible to know what was real. Could I have just gone to the youtube page and found out? Probably. Why do I even care?
    I don’t! I’m just morbidly curious. That and there was a lot of weight behind him being some average looking pimply faced kid a while ago, so I was wondering if that was true.

    Doesn’t change that he totally cheated those runs though.

