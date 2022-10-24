Vewy Scawy Games To Play On PlayStation Plus This Halloween

AAAAHHH!!! That’s me screaming at the scary games you could be playing this Halloween on PlayStation Plus.

As we here at Kotaku Australia deep down are believers in being fair, we only thought it fitting to give you the opportunity to see a list of horror games on both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

My dear boy David has taken the helm of horror games on Xbox Game Pass, which means I will be hoisting the reigns of Spooky Scawy Vewy Howwific games on PlayStation Plus. Tee hee!

There are plenty of great horror games on PlayStation. While not all of them are available on the platform’s subscription service, quite a few good ones are!

So in that case, why don’t we take a freaky-deeky look at what’s available to get you fearing for your life and possibly shitting your swim trunks? Or maybe even some games that are a little bit strange in premise, so much so that you’re a little uncomfortable?

Observer: System Redux

Subscription: Extra

If you’re looking forward to the Silent Hill 2 remake and want to know a little more about who’s behind it, Observer: System Redux should be your first port of call.

This psychological horror title puts you in the role of an Observer in the year 2084, where you will hack into the minds of the dead and dying to solve a murder case. It’s a great mix of cyberpunk and horror, and you get to play as Rutger Hauer which is everybody’s dream, right?

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut

Subscription: Deluxe

Ah yes, nothing like a classic. The Resident Evil remakes are great, but isn’t it nice to simply go back to where it all began? Thanks to a surprising re-release on PlayStation Plus Deluxe’s Classics Catalogue, you can this Halloween.

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut includes the Japanese version of the game, the US version of the game, and the Arrange mode with different camera angles, rearranged scenes, and plenty more gore. Due to it being a PlayStation Classics title, it’s also been enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Subscription: Extra

Did you love The Quarry? Do you tremble at the thought of being responsible for decisions that ultimately end up killing people? Does the ocean terrify you? Man of Medan might just be the game for you.

The Dark Pictures Anthology is honestly a collection of games in itself that would satisfy any spooky gamer’s Halloween, but Man of Medan is available for free with PlayStation Plus Extra. As you can see from the scary lady above, this game is highly detailed and highly horrifying. Definitely one to play with friends.

DOOM

Subscription: Extra

YYEAAAAH BABY WOOOOOOO BRRRRRRRRRR is the kind of vibe one would get from playing DOOM. That means, of course, it is very good.

DOOM is jam-packed with all kinds of yucky uglies to truly get you in the Halloween spirit. All you gotta do is mow them down and watch the blood splatter and the body parts fly. Rock on.

Little Nightmares

Subscription: Extra

Imagine this. What if you were just a little guy in a beeg world? That’s a scary thought. But how about you being a little guy in a beeg world was also topped off with spooky scaries? Terrifying.

Little Nightmares rules, and is a test of stealth and speed. You are simply a little baby, so small and tiny, and there are all these big fucks trying to eat you, so get da hell outta there! I love this game.

Death Stranding

Subscription: Extra

Alright so Postman Simulator Death Stranding isn’t scary in itself. Pregnant Norman Reedus is simply trying to do his job delivering packages, and Conan O’Brien is there too.

However, the beasties? Yuck. Icky. Getting stuck in the mud where the beasties love to hang out? Very scary. This game’s a masterpiece in itself, but the monsters that live within it are enough to freak you the hell out.

Graveyard Keeper

Subscription: Extra

So Graveyard Keeper doesn’t exactly scream ‘scary’, but there are plenty of things about it to make you shift in your gamer chair a bit. That’s what I love about it.

It’s a management simulator where you must build and manage your own graveyard, having to sometimes make some… questionable choices in your journey. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but Graveyard Keeper is a little messed up at some points.

MediEvil

Subscription: Extra

MediEvil is a hit of nostalgia unlike any other. It’s probably one of those most accurate and true-to-source-material remakes I’ve seen, while also being built from the ground up to look shmick on the PlayStation 4/5.

If you’ve never played it before, definitely give it a go. This game lives and breathes Halloween energy. You are a skeleton knight who’s also a bit of a dummy, and you embark on an accidental Hero’s Journey to solidify your spot as a true hero. Boo!

Forbidden Siren

Subscription: Deluxe

Something great about Forbidden Siren was that it had the low poly models expected in a PlayStation 1 game, but then there were moments of realistic faces appearing in the game that made it incredibly unnerving and sometimes hilarious.

Outside of hilarity though, this game is VEWY scawy. While controls can sometimes be a little janky considering the age of the game, it’s still a real treat to sink your teeth into during the spooky season.

Party Hard

Subscription: Extra

Has your neighbour ever had a rowdy party that has interrupted your much-needed beauty sleep, and it angered you so greatly that you thought about going on a murder spree? If so, maybe get some help. That is probably not a healthy thought.

On the other hand, here’s a game where you can live out that fantasy! Party Hard puts you in the position of an absolute madman that simply must go hogwild on some party people. It’s kinda like Hitman but if your purpose for bloodshed was a lot less justified.

And there are our recommendations of PlayStation Plus games you can play this Halloween!