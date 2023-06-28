PS Plus Titles For July Gives You Spooky Horror Game Alan Wake

A new month is nearing the corner, which means PlayStation Plus subscribers should get ready for the next crop of games once July hits. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait too long to find out what those are due to a recent leak later confirmed by Sony, and the list is looking decent for the upcoming month.

French leaker billbil-kun — who’s clocked PS Plus rumours before, like February’s line-up with Horizon Forbidden West and Scarlet Nexus — tweeted on June 28 what subscribers to Sony’s service will get in July. The list features the spooky horror game Alan Wake Remastered, first-person shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and survival-adventure game Endling – Extinction Is Forever.

July PS+ Essential titles confirmed:



-Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (PS5/PS4)

-Alan Wake Remastered (PS5/PS4)

-Endling – Extinction is Forever (PS5/PS4) https://t.co/Keu6ruTArk pic.twitter.com/l13Vp6k9Rx — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 28, 2023

Prominent video game deals Twitter account Warior64 clarified that these three PS Plus games for July are part of the Essentials tier, which is PlayStation’s starter $US10 ($14) plan that gives you free games, store discounts, and access to online multiplayer. Above this is the $US15 ($21) Extra plan that features the same as the Essentials tier but also additional PlayStation 4 and 5 games via the shuttered PS Now Service. Finally, the $US18 ($25) Premium tier houses everything that Essentials and Extra does alongside PS3 game streaming, access to classic titles from older PlayStation consoles, and limited-time game trials. While Premium is the most bang for your buck, you don’t have to upgrade to check out these PS Plus games.

PS Plus Line-Up For July 2023

Alan Wake Remastered

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Endling – Extinction Is Forever

According to the French site Dealabs, all three games will be downloadable from July 4 to July 31, each with PS4 and 5 versions. And once you download them, they’ll remain in your library as long as you’re a PS Plus subscriber.

Kotaku reached out to Sony for comment.

While all three games are excellent additions to anyone’s catalogue, it’s Alan Wake Remastered that’s the real standout here. Released in October 2021 for most platforms, this remaster of Remedy Entertainment’s critically acclaimed adventure-horror game features 4K visuals, touched-up cutscenes, both DLC episodes (“The Signal” and “The Writer”), all its licensed music, at least one new Control Easter egg, and an extra commentary track by writer Sam Lake. This is the complete package and the perfect way to experience Alan Wake’s story before the highly anticipated sequel drops on October 17.