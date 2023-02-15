Leaked PS Plus February Line-Up Is Looking Stacked AF

PlayStation Plus subscribers are about to get some heat this month, including games such as Horizon Forbidden West and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, if a leaked line-up of the service’s upcoming offerings is to be believed.

PlayStation Plus is a monthly subscription service for a variety of PlayStation console stuff, including online multiplayer, that gives you access to a plethora of “free” games every month for as long as you’re subscribed. Coming in three tiers — Essential, Extra, and Premium — PS Plus unlocks the true power of PlayStation, letting you play a catalogue of PS4, PS3, PS2, PSP, and OG PS games depending on your subscription. Similar to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, each month’s “free” game offering is different and while we usually have to wait until Sony officially announces what games you can download, it appears the line-up has already leaked. And if the rumour is true, February’s roster looks stacked.

Horizon Forbidden West Leads The PS Plus Pack

According to French leaker billbil-kun, who has a history of posting accurate PS Plus rumours since at least September 2021, some heavy hitters will supposedly become available on the subscription service on February 21. Guerrilla Games’ critically acclaimed 2022 open-world sci-fi RPG Horizon Forbidden West leads the pack here. Seeing as this lauded sequel came out almost a year ago to the day, Forbidden West is evidently the one snatching pall the headlines. But that’s not the only game you’ll get to download on PlayStation this month.

As billbil-kun tweeted on February 15, reportedly joining Forbidden West is Bandai Namco Studios’ anime action RPG Scarlet Nexus, Capcom’s first-person survival horror game Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Gearbox Software’s FPS looter-shooter Borderlands 3, and “more to come.” There are some hashtags worth calling attention to, particularly the “Extra” and “Premium” ones, possibly suggesting these games may only be available for the $US15 ($21) and $US18 ($25) PS Plus subscription tiers.

Kotaku reached out to billbil-kun and Sony for comment.

Anyway, for clarity purposes, here’s the PlayStation Plus list bulleted out:

PS Plus Line-Up For February 2023

Borderlands 3

Horizon Forbidden West

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Scarlet Nexus

This is a super-stacked list of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Borderlands 3 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard might be the oldest games here, but next to Horizon Forbidden West and Scarlet Nexus, February’s offerings will likely keep you occupied until the big games of this year, such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Starfield, start dropping.