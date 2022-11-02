Aussie Developers Fringe Realities Have Announced Their Debut VR Horror Game

If you’re a big fan of horror games, it’s time you fully immersed yourself in it. Lucky for you, Adelaide-based developer Fringe Realities are allowing you to do that having just announced their debut VR horror title, Project: Nightlight.

Project: Nightlight is an atmospheric, immersive horror VR game that is planning to be released on Steam VR in Q1 of 2023.

You’ll play a nightguard who unravels the mysteries of The Department and the various secrets it wants to hide from the public. You’ll be guided by your distressed co-worker Dave over a walkie-talkie when something goes wrong with the contained Artifact.

In the game, you’ll be able to interact with objects with acute attention to real-life accuracy like handling bolt cutters or melting locks with a blowtorch. You can check out the trailer for Project: Nightlight below.

As you can tell, there is a whole lot of silence in Project: Nightlight, which is horrifying in itself. Being the only person in The Department as the security guard, you’re expected to protect the facility.

According to the game’s press release, the deeper you go through the building, the more you’ll learn. But obviously, secrets are kept hidden for a reason. Someone is hiding something and you’ll uncover the dark truths that are locked behind closed doors.

There is something very creepy about office settings. I think it’s the horror of having to work 9-5 and aid capitalism. Anywho, the game looks pretty sick.

Although there doesn’t seem to be any real perceived threat until the end of the trailer, I still felt very tense watching it. It’s one thing to play a horror game, it’s a totally different thing to be completely immersed in it. I would be constantly looking over my shoulder because dark hallways scare me so much.

The developers, Fringe Realities, are a team of 7 graduate developers from South Australia who are hoping to progress in the VR market.

It’s pretty cool to see Aussie indie developers fill a gap in the VR gaming market here, especially when many developers are based overseas.

Further details will be provided in the leadup to the launch of Project: Nightlight on Steam VR in Q1 2023. You can check out their Twitter for further announcements.