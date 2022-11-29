Australian-Made Farming Sim Wylde Flowers Takes Home Apple Arcade Game Of The Year

Wylde Flowers, the narrative-driven farming game by the small but mighty team at Melbourne’s Studio Drydock has taken out Apple Arcade Game of the Year at Apple’s 2022 App Store Awards.

The game was created in Melbourne by Studio Drydock, with the assistance of several overseas collaborators. It follows the story of a young woman named Tara who moves to a small town called Fairhaven. By day, Tara tends to her farm and befriends the town’s citizens. By night, she practices magic and convenes with her friendly local coven.

This is the second Apple award for Wylde Flowers since it launched earlier this year, previously nabbing the Inclusivity gong at the Apple Design Awards.

As spotted by Gadget Guy, Wylde Flowers took the gong amid big-name competition. The other games to receive awards, Apex Legends Mobile took home iPhone Game of the Year, while Moncage took iPad GOTY. Inscryption added another feather to its very-full cap, picking up Mac Game of the Year. El Hijo took out Apple TV Game of the Year, rounding out the group.

“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives.”

Kotaku Australia sends its congratulations to the team at Studio Drydock.

You can read Apple’s full list of winners in every category here.