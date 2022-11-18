Gamera, Friend To All Children, Is Finally Back

See Games Differently

1

James Whitbrook

Published 3 hours ago: November 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm -
Image: Netflix

Gamera is one of the most beloved Kaiju around, but his cinematic legacy isn’t as particularly deep as titans like Godzilla. But, at long last, he’s about to shell-spin his way to a swanky new reboot at Netflix.

Overnight, Netflix and Kadokawa announced Gamera Rebirth, the first Gamera movie since 2006’s Gamera the Brave. Little is known about the details of Rebirth so far other than its Netflix distribution and the fact that the director of the Heisei Gamera trilogy, Shusuke Kaneko, won’t return. Also unknown: the medium of the film, which could either be a live-action film or potentially an animated movie, given the fact that Kadokawa is streaming the brief new teaser on its anime YouTube channel:

No release window has been given for Rebirth yet, but we’ll learn more — namely just what Gamera will look like in the project — this weekend at Bandai’s Tamashii Nations 2022 event, which will feature a display of Rebirth scale models.

