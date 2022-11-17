See Games Differently

In Contrast To Its Middling Response In The West, Sonic Frontiers Is Selling Off Its Head In Japan

Published 3 hours ago: November 18, 2022 at 10:47 am -
Filed to:famitsu
frontiersjapansalessegasonic
Image: Sega, Kotaku Australia

If you were hoping Sonic Frontiers might be the commercial failure that finally convinces Sega to rethink its approach to Sonic in 3D, I have terrible news.

As spotted by Sonic Stadium, Sonic Frontiers is selling off its head in company’s native Japan. Sonic Frontiers in fact smashed Sonic franchise sales records in the region, racking up 46,276 sales across platforms. That is the biggest number of launch week units sold for any mainline game in the series since Sonic Adventure 2 landed on the Dreamcast.

Of the game’s cross-platform versions, the Switch port appears to be tracking highest with 26,076 units sold, putting it at #4 on Famitsu’s Top 10 Chart. The Switch port is followed by the PS5 version at #7 with exactly 11,111 (wow) units sold. The PS4 version comes in at #8 with 9,098 units sold.

Sonic Frontiers hasn’t come close to breaking Sonic Adventure 2‘s sales record, however. That game sold over 84,000 units in its first week and remains the undisputed champ. However, it has obliterated more modern entries like Sonic Forces, which only managed around 10,000 sales at launch in 2017.

All of these sales stats come from Famitsu, which publishes the Japanese charts every week. Gematsu then dutifully translates these charts into English and we thank them for their service.

Despite the game’s mixed reviews and a polarised fan response in the West, it seems players in Japan have gotten exactly the game they wanted.

You can check out the full sales chart below:

Software Sales (followed by lifetime sales)

  1. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 43,781 (3,331,197)
  2. [NSW] Tactics Ogre: Reborn (Square Enix, 11/11/22) – 36,783 (New)
  3. [PS5] God of War Ragnarok (SIE, 11/09/22) – 29,377 (New)
  4. [NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 26,067 (New)
  5. [PS4] Tactics Ogre: Reborn (Square Enix, 11/11/22) – 12,668 (New)
  6. [PS4] God of War Ragnarok (SIE, 11/09/22) – 11,260 (New)
  7. [PS5] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 11,111 (New)
  8. [PS4] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 9,098 (New)
  9. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,025 (4,899,259)
  10. [PS5] Tactics Ogre: Reborn (Square Enix, 11/11/22) – 7,805 (New)

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

