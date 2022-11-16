See Games Differently

In This Look Inside Monarch, The Forecast Is First Contact

James Whitbrook

Published 5 hours ago: November 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm -
Filed to:alexlins
creativeworksenglish languagefilmsgawkermediaimaxfilmsio9jamescameronluisnctmonarchrodneybarnesstartrekstartrek3atheoriginalseriestrayvonwaroftheworlds
In This Look Inside Monarch, The Forecast Is First Contact
Image: Image Comics

Good news, bad news in the world of Image Comics’ new horror/sci-fi series Monarch: things are looking cloudy with a chance of devastating alien invasion.

io9 has your first look inside Monarch, a new series from Killadelphia’s Rodney Barnes, with art from Immortal Hulk’s Alex Lins and Luis Nct. Inspired by the likes of Attack the Block and War of the Worlds according to Barnes, Monarch follows a young teen named Trayvon living in Compton, who wakes up one morning to find the world forever changed: humanity’s first contact with an alien civilisation. But when things go a little more Independence Day than they do Star Trek, Trayvon finds himself thrust into the unlikely role of protector and survivor as human kind is assaulted by an overwhelming alien force.

Image: Image Comics

“I picked up Killadelphia as a fan without knowing who Rodney was at the time. It was so captivating, I finished it in a single sitting and wanted more” Lins added in a press release provided to Gizmodo. “Just like Killadelphia, Monarch has this great concept with a perfect rhythm and flow. But what really struck me is that whatever genre the book he tackles, be it horror or sci-fi, Rodney will make it all relatable, however far you fancy yourself to be from the reality of these characters at first. And this is what I look for in a comic and what I love to help bring to life — this has been my favourite part with Monarch, as I prefer to draw a story with people in it that are completely three dimensional, rather than ‘concept placeholders.’”

Image: Image Comics

Check out two covers for the first issue of Monarch above, as well as a few pages from its ominous opening, below!

Image: Image Comics
Image: Image Comics
Image: Image Comics
Image: Image Comics

Monarch #1 is set to hit shelves in February 2023.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.