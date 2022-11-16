Keep Hunger-Induced Ragnarök At Bay With This God Of War Cookbook

It wasn’t too long ago that we talked about eating a nine-course meal at Sydney’s Mjølner restaurant that was based on PlayStation’s newest hit God of War Ragnarök. But did you know that very soon, you can make your own meals inspired by the game too?

That’s all thanks to the official God of War cookbook edited by Victoria Rosenthal and Rick Barba, and published by Sony and Insight Editions. Victoria Rosenthal is very well-known for her forays into the video game food world, being responsible for many other gaming cookbooks based on titles such as Halo, Destiny, and Final Fantasy.

You may also recognize Rick Barba for his work in the God of War realm, as he co-authored the God of War Collector’s Edition Guide and also wrote the game’s lore book, God of War: Lore and Legends. With these two minds behind the official cookbook of the Nine Realms, as well as a whole lot of other foodie collaborators, it’ll be really hard to go wrong.

The cookbook is broken up into 10 sections, with the first section A Realm Between Realms including recipes for all the different seasoning mixtures that appear throughout the cookbook. The remaining nine sections each represent the Nine Realms: Midgard, Alfheim, Vanaheim, Asgard, Svartalfheim, Jötunheim, Muspelheim, Helheim, and Niflheim.

The entire book is also written from the perspective of Týr, the now-peaceful Norse god of war, as he guides you through the God of War-inspired recipes from each of the realms while also telling stories set in the God of War universe that are exclusive to the cookbook. In saying that, it’s a great book for both those who love to cook and those who are invested in the seemingly-neverending lore of God of War.

Here are just a few of the recipes available in the official God of War cookbook:

That’s only a handful of what’s available though, as each realm has between 5 to 8 God of War-inspired recipes to choose from that include sides, salads, mains, desserts, and cocktails. I’ve personally gone through the book and I think I’ve got to give Asgard’s Wild Boar Ragu and Muspelheim’s Charred Vegetable Quinoa a go. I’m a terrible cook, but I think I can figure it out.

If you’d like to grab it for yourself and make a God of War feast while learning more about the history of the Nine Realms, Booktopia has got the official God of War cookbook to purchase now for $44.75 (down from $55.00). However, if you don’t mind waiting until the book is officially released in Australia, you can preorder it on Amazon for a little bit cheaper at $37.50 (down from $49.99) when it releases on March 1st, 2023.