10 Kid-Friendly PS5/XBX Games To Bundle With A Christmas Console

So you’re buying your kid a console for Christmas that isn’t a Nintendo Switch. Maybe it’s an Xbox Series X|S, or maybe it’s a PlayStation 5. It’s one thing to buy a console, but what about kid-friendly games?

It can sometimes be hard as hell to buy stuff for kids. They’ll see their friend playing something that probably isn’t the most appropriate for a kid their age, and they’ll ask you, “Why can’t I play Grand Theft Auto V if little Timmy around the corner who’s 12 years old is playing it?”. And then you have to explain what waterboarding is! Oh, brother!

The thing is, there are actually plenty of good kid-friendly games available out there for the nipper that’s old enough the understand what’s going on in a game but too young for the bloody stuff, and I’m not just talking LEGO and Minecraft. There’s more than that, and they’re pretty good choices when it comes to picking something out that’s entertaining for a young person without making them feel like a baby.

Considering Nintendo is packed to the brim with kid-friendly games (their first-party titles are pretty much for everybody), I’ve put together a few little lists of games for PlayStation and Xbox that I think are great options for Christmas time if you’re stuck on what games to get your kids aged 12+.

PlayStation

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Probably one of the best Ratchet & Clank games there is, and easy to get into even if your kid has never played a Ratchet & Clank game before.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

An action-adventure classic, and another one to get your kids into the games that you used to love as a kid.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

If your kid is a little too young for God of War or Horizon: Zero Dawn, this is a good place to start them on the kind of gameplay mechanics in those sorts of games. Plus cute little creatures!

Stray

You play a cat! Cat game! There are a few scary moments that a younger kid would probably need a hand with (those parasites are cooked) but it’s still a beautiful game.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Multiplayer platforming where everybody gets to design their own little sack character. Fun to play solo or together.

Xbox

Psychonauts 2

A quirky and fun platforming adventure with a great story, probably better for older kids in their teens. If you want to get your kid into games that make them think, this is the one to do it.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Yeah, yeah. I know I said there are more than just LEGO games available. That being said, The Skywalker Saga is all of the LEGO Star Wars games in one and is very accessible for all ages.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

This game rocks, big time. It’s a platformer full of mini-games with all the Spongebob cast. Unironically an ageless banger.

Tinykin

Tinykin is a puzzle platformer where you have to collect little guys with different powers to help different cities populated by bugs. It’s very accessible and lots of fun.

Ooblets

A farming action-adventure game where you grow little friends and pit them against other little friends in dance battles. Very cute, very silly.