New Sonic Frontiers Mod Turns The Whole Game Into A Frantic Pizza Delivery Sim

David Smith

David Smith

Published 34 mins ago: November 22, 2022 at 12:18 pm
New Sonic Frontiers Mod Turns The Whole Game Into A Frantic Pizza Delivery Sim
Image: Sonic Frontiers

Sometimes, if you want something done right, you’ve gotta do it yourself.

In this case, the ‘something’ is Sonic Frontiers and the ‘do it yourself’ is turning it into a game where Sonic is the world’s fastest and most put-upon pizza delivery boy. This one was spotted by TheGamer and I’m so glad they brought it to my attention.

It’s hard to know what gave “Your Pizza’s Done” creator SonixArtist the idea to turn Sonic Frontiers into a panic-inducing delivery sim, but it may have to do with the game’s overall lack of stakes. Sonic Frontiers is surprisingly quiet by modern Sonic standards. Eschewing the galactic stakes of something like Sonic Adventure 2Frontiers is a game about going very fast while being lonely (aka Sonic grapples with the experience of being a Millennial hurtling toward 40).

The mod includes a huge amount of text changes, altering everything from the title screen (which now includes the opening pages of the script from A Bee Movie) to a complete renaming of the game’s collectibles and rewards.

sonic frontiers mod
Image: SonixArtist, Sega

Even the bosses are not exempt.

sonic frontiers mod
Jesus Christ. Image: SonixArtist, Sega

I’m not convinced that Ruby isn’t behind this entire mod, if I’m being completely honest.

The mod then turns all of the game’s Cyber Space levels into timed deliveries that rate Sonic’s ability to deliver pizzas to his waiting customers. To get that rating as high as possible, Sonic will need to complete the level at speed, collect all the doodads along the way, and make sure he picks up the pepperoni and somehow not burn the pizza. Presumably, the raw kinetic energy of Sonic’s blazing speed is enough to set the pie alight.

sonic frontiers mod
Image: SonixArtist, Sega

Anyway, I think it’s a work of absurdist genius. You can check out the Your Pizza’s Done Sonic Frontiers mod (and follow its progress) at its official GameBanana page here.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

