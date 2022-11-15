See Games Differently

Our Favourite Cosplay From New York Comic-Con 2022

New York was able to hold its biggest Comic-Con since 2019 last month, and fans certainly turned up for it; around 200,000 people went through the turnstiles between October 6-9 at the Javits Centre, many of them cosplayers.

In this gallery you’ll find a collection of some of our favourite cosplay from the event, with highlights ranging from people wearing costumes to people wearing enormous costumes.

First, though, this video recap of the event by Mineralblu! And after that, clicking through the slideshow will be a collection of photos (also taken by Mineralblu), in which you’ll find each cosplayer’s character, series and social media information watermarked on each image.

Berserk

Spider-Man

Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four

Blade Runner

Doctor Strange

Maleficent

Teen Titans

Hook

Batman

Arcane

Marvel

Super Mario Bros.

Spawn

Dark Knights: Metal

Black Panther

Terminator 2

The Princess Bride

Predator

Chainsaw Man

Avengers

Marvel

Mars Attacks

Moon Knight

Dragonball Z

Aliens

Stranger Things

The Mandalorian

Moon Knight

Warhammer 40K

Back to the Future

Metroid

X-Men

X-Men

Star Wars

Family Guy

Spongebob Squarepants

