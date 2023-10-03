Our Fave Cosplay Looks From Dragon Con 2023

Atlanta Georgia’s annual convention, Dragon Con, is infamous in the cosplay community for the quality of looks on the show floor. And of course, this year’s convention did not disappoint, from elaborate Godzilla costumes to a lengthy cosplay parade.

Dragon Con 2023 ran this past Labor Day weekend, from August 31 to September 4, and saw nearly 70,000 attendees walk through the doors of the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Naturally, many of those 70,000 people came dressed to the cosplay nines with costumes based on properties ranging from Blizzard’s hit RPG Diablo IV to Nintendo’s classic Super Mario Bros.

As always, we’ve got a collection of amazing cosplay photos from Mineralblu, and you can check out way more of his stuff on his Instagram page or on his YouTube channel). Proceed onward to see our favorite cosplay looks from Dragon Con 2023.

Helen Sharp, Death Becomes Her

It’s great to see a younger generation embrace one of the best comedies of all time, and this Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn) cosplay from Death Becomes Her is beautifully done to boot.

Inarius, Diablo IV

A rogue angel and kind of daddy from Diablo IV, Inarius is a tough cosplay to pull off, but this guy nails it.

Paine, Final Fantasy X-2

Quiet and reserved Paine has one of the best Final Fantasy outfits, and this cosplayer has made a version of it that looks expensive. I love it.

Sylvanas Windrunner, World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft’s Dark Lady and Banshee Queen Sylvanas has a few solid costume options, and this cosplayer’s take is a fantastic one.

Kamek and Bowser, Super Mario Bros.

You know I love a gender-bent cosplay, but I especially love one that plays with the original costume and modernizes or otherwise changes the silhouette. This Kamek and Bowser tick both boxes.

Godzilla

This picture genuinely made me gasp. The glowing blue chest piece, eyes, and back spikes coupled with the matte gunmetal armor is absolutely awesome. This looks like it was made by a master armorer. This shit whips.

Maleficent and Conall, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil film introduced a fairy named Conall who once rescued the famously evil Maleficent. These two cosplayers do the film’s looks justice.

Man-Thing, Marvel

It’s like the fly, but more swampy. In Marvel Comics lore, Man-Thing was created when a scientist injected himself with a weird serum and then crashed his car into a swamp. In some ways, he’s the OG Florida Man.

The Cosmic Wonder

There’s nothing cooler than showing up to a convention dressed in an immaculate costume based on a character of your own creation, and this look does just that. The details on the costume, the makeup, the staff—this is top-tier stuff. Cosmic Wonder comic, when?

Fran Drescher, The Nanny



We love a fair contract, and we love this costume.

Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy

I am very happy this cosplayer chose to make a Groot mask that shows the little cutie smiling. This is very good.

War Machine, Marvel

There’s always gonna be a few rock-solid Iron Mans or War Machines at a ‘con.

Spider-Punk, Spider-Woman, The Prowler, Across The Spider-Verse

I love that Spider-Woman is seemingly pregnant, just like the character is in Across the Spider-Verse!

Raiden, Metal Gear Rising

Gender. Bent. Raiden. That’s it, that’s the tweet.

Stella, Interstellar 5555

This is a fantastic choice for a costume. Stella is a character from Interstella 5555, an animated movie that’s basically just visuals for Daft Punk’s 2003 album “Discovery.” The cosplayer didn’t just choose an obscure (and very cool) character to cosplay, but they did an incredible job with the look, too.

Adam Smasher, Cyberpunk 2077

I wouldn’t wanna fight over the last pizza slice with this guy.

Bumblebee, Transformers

Bumblebee is the cutest Transformer, and this look proves it.

What was your favorite cosplay from Dragon Con 2023?