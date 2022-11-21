Our Top Picks From The JB Hi-Fi Black Friday Sale

Yesterday we brought you a fast yarn on the deep discounts EB Games had dropped on PS5 games in its Black Friday sale. Not to be outdone, JB Hi-Fi has discounted many of those same games even further and offers those same discounts across platforms where available. Below you’ll find a selection of the biggest JB Hi-Fi Black Friday discounts across games we could find. The best hardware deal that JB has going during Black Friday is the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is down to $487, which is about $50 off.

PS5/XSX

The Last Of Us Part I – $74 (was $109) *PS5 only

Forza Horizon 5 – $59 (was $79) *Xbox only

Gotham Knights – $59 (was $89) (PS5, XSX)

Sonic Frontiers – $54 (was $79) (PS5, XSX+XBO, PS4, NS)

FIFA 23 – $49 (was $89) (PS5, XSX)

Gran Turismo 7 – $49 (was $109) *PS5 only

Horizon: Forbidden West – $49 (was $109) *PS5 only

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $49 (was $79) (PS5, XSX+XBO)

NBA 2K23 – $49 (was $109) (PS5, XSX)

PGA 2K23 – $49 (was $89) (PS5, XSX+XBO)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – $49 (was $109) *PS5 only

Saints Row – $49 (was $79) (PS5, XSX+XBO)

Dying Light 2 – $39 (was $49) (PS5, XSX+XBO)

The Quarry – $39 (was $79) (PS5, XSX)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $39 (was $89) *PS5 only

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – $39 (was $69) (PS5, XSX)

Destroy All Humans 2 – $29 (was $39) (PS5, XSX)

Halo Infinite – $29 (was $79) *Xbox only

Ghostwire Tokyo – $19 (was $79) *PS5 only

PS4/XBO/NS

Ring Fit Adventure – $89 (was $119) *Switch only

Let’s Sing: ABBA – $64 (was $79) (PS4, NS)

F1 22 – $49 (was $79) (PS4, XBO)

Gran Turismo 7 – $49 (was $89) *PS4 only

Horizon: Forbidden West – $49 (was $89) *PS4 only

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – $49 (was $79) (PS4, NS)

Saints Row – $49 (was $79) (PS4)

FIFA 23 – $44 (was $79) (PS4, XBO, NS)

Dying Light 2 – $39 (was $69) (PS4)

NBA 2K23 – $39 (was $89) (PS4, NS)

PGA 2K23 – $39 (was $79) (PS4)

The Quarry – $34 (was $69) (PS4, XBO)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – $24 (was $59) (PS4, XBO)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $19 (was $27) (PS4, XBO)

See anything you like in the JB Hi-Fi Black Friday sale for 2022? How ’bout those prices on PS5 exclusives? Did you end up copping anything from the sale? Gonna hold out for after Christmas? Let us know in the comments!