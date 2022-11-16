Overwatch 2 Patch Delayed Hours Before Launch, Leaving Mei Out In The Cold

An urgent update for Overwatch 2 was supposed to have gone live this afternoon, but was delayed at the 11th hour when Blizzard discovered a “critical issue”.

Posting on the game’s official forums, a community rep says:

Today’s patch is delayed as we work to resolve a critical issue. We’ll provide an update here and set the patch live as soon as the problem is addressed. This includes the upcoming balance changes, bug fixes, including those that affect Mei, and core content updates we have planned for this patch. This delay also impacts the delivery of Overwatch League Viewership Incentives & Perks from the Postseason matches during the period between Oct 30 – Nov 4, along with the rotation of cosmetics in the Overwatch League shop. Daily and weekly challenges will reset today, as well as the standard shop refresh. Thanks for your understanding, we’ll be working on releasing this patch as soon as possible. Follow our forums and socials at @PlayOverwatch for updates.

While the “core content updates” and Overwatch League stuff are notable, the patch delay is most pressing for Mei fans, who have been unable to play as the character (but not pay $US10 ($14) for skins) after she was removed from rotation late last month, saying at the time:

We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allows heroes to reach unintended locations. We are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in our next upcoming patch which is set for November 15.

The bad news is that this patch’s delay means she’s still MIA. The good news is that Blizzard is now “planning to release this mid-season patch on Thursday, November 17 at 11 AM PST”, and would like to say “thank you to our players for your patience as we addressed this issue.”