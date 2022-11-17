Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Leaks Accounts On Twitter Are Getting Suspended

Unless you were born yesterday, you’ll know that every single secret in Pokémon Scarlet And Violet has leaked prior to its release. Most of these leaks came from one Twitter account in particular: Centro LEAKS.

Centro LEAKS was a Pokémon leaks account derived from Costa Rican/Argentinian Pokémon source Centro Pokémon and had largely been responsible for most of the leaks from Pokémon Scarlet And Violet coming out over the past few weeks.

On November 16th, the main account for Centro revealed that the prolific leaks account had finally been suspended, but an alternative account had already been made prior to the suspension and was being used to continue Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks just two days before the game’s official release.

Our leaks account, @CentroLeaks is not available at the moment. For up to date Pokémon leaks follow @CentroLeaksALT. pic.twitter.com/YHayzyUux2 — Centro Pokémon (@CentroPokemon) November 16, 2022

Alas, it was only a single day before that alternative account was dead in the water as well.

The @CentroLeaksALT account is not available for now. For future coverages, please stay tuned. — Centro Pokémon (@CentroPokemon) November 17, 2022

Not only were they getting away with it for quite a long time, but they were also making an effort to taunt Nintendo prior to their suspension, saying things like “Let’s play, Nintendo.” Fuck around and find out, I guess?

As of writing, the main account for Centro Pokémon is still up and running, most likely due to the fact that the leaks weren’t coming directly from that Twitter account.

Centro LEAKS doesn’t seem to be the only account getting banned for posting Pokémon Scarlet And Violet leaks though, as another prominent leaker known as PearlEnthusiast has also appeared to have their account suspended. Other accounts posting leaks have also had copyright removals of some (but not all) leaked pictures from the game.

While I’m a little surprised that it took as long as it did for these accounts to get banned, it’s not as if leaks are going to be relevant after the launch of the game, so why wouldn’t The Pokémon Company get all the free press they can before striking the ban hammer down? Of course, that’s just a theory. A game theory.

As well as that, I’m not entirely surprised it took so long considering the clown-led circus show happening at Twitter HQ at the moment. They say if you listen ever so closely, you can hear the faintest music playing in the distance.