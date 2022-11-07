Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Leak Shows New Monsters, Including A Starter Evolution

A leaker got ahold of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet two weeks before the official street date. So of course, they’re dumping screenshots online before the games actually launch. Right now, the images are all over Twitter and Reddit. So you might as well read about them at Kotaku first, right?

All of the screenshots are taken from the Spanish version of the game, and appear to be from a single person. Unfortunately, they deleted their account by the time that Kotaku attempted to verify them. But the genie’s out of the bottle, so let’s see what there is to see. Of course, if you’d rather not get a peek at Scarlet and Violet two weeks before its release, stop reading here.

First up we have the (likely) first evolution of the new fire starter, Fuecoco. Crocalor looks similar to its pre-evolution, except it’s wearing a wide-brimmed hat. Honestly, this one looks kind of mid. Except for the hat, it doesn’t look that different from Fuecoco. Boo, I say. If I don’t get even a little bit of trainer’s remorse when evolving my starter at 16 or 18, then what are the designers even doing? Here’s to hoping that the grass-type Sprigatito and the water-type Quaxly evolve into mega freaks.

All artists I call for your help!



Who can design both Crocnaw and the leaked Crocolar together?#svleaks pic.twitter.com/wcpdIytBGz — PearlEnthusiast (SV LEAKS) (@palkiaorigin) November 7, 2022

New Pokémon such as Flamigo and Tarountula have also leaked. Presumably, Flamigo is an amalgamation of flamingo and “amigo,” and Tarountula is…a round tarantula. I also see a Ralts and Buizel in the party, which means that we’re likely getting mixed Pokémon generations in these games. Players were really upset when the Sword and Shield producer announced that not all Pokémon would be included in the national dex. It’s likely that Scarlet and Violet will also not contain the entire national dex.

At least Smoliv is getting a cute evolution into Dolliv. Its thin green body reminds me a little bit of the Roselia evolutionary line, down to the social anxiety that Smoliv and Budew seem to share. Fans have also been tweeting about region-specific Tauros. (Again, this is something that we can’t verify yet. So take it with a grain of salt.)

Vivillon is also back with a fancy pattern wing variation. This bug-type Pokémon had 20 different variations in X and Y, depending on the geographic location of the 3DS. In order to catch ‘em all, you had to trade with friends around the world. It seems likely that this mechanic will make a comeback for the Switch generation.

One of the leak reposting accounts also showed off an in-game cinematic, which prominently features two parakeet Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be (officially) released for Nintendo Switch on November 18.