ScribbleTaku 2

Heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeey.

The last ScribbleTaku was a horrid little beast. Wicked little chap. Edible, but you question whether or not you should eat it. That being said, questioning whether or not you should eat something is pretty much the premise of the game that the beast is from. The game was, of course, Bugsnax.

Did anybody else play Bugsnax? I got horrendous vibes from it, but in saying that I also loved it. It all felt so very wrong.

Mad Danny was the winner, so shouts out to you my friend!

This next one was a drawing that I did in Paint 3D because I said, ‘Fuck it, why not?’. What game is this?