ScribbleTaku 2

Ruby Innes

Published 47 mins ago: November 4, 2022 at 4:45 pm
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeey.

The last ScribbleTaku was a horrid little beast. Wicked little chap. Edible, but you question whether or not you should eat it. That being said, questioning whether or not you should eat something is pretty much the premise of the game that the beast is from. The game was, of course, Bugsnax.

Image: Young Horses

Did anybody else play Bugsnax? I got horrendous vibes from it, but in saying that I also loved it. It all felt so very wrong.

Mad Danny was the winner, so shouts out to you my friend!

This next one was a drawing that I did in Paint 3D because I said, ‘Fuck it, why not?’. What game is this?

Comments

  • Isn’t that one of the little fellas from that cute puzzle game about the sheep(???) whose name I’ve utterly forgotten right now.
    You know, that game you bought because you love puzzle games and then you got filtered by world 3 and there’s still like 10 more even more mindbending worlds ahead of you?
    Oh I remembered, Baba Is You. Bobo? Pogo? One of those.

