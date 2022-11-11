Scribbletaku 2

Howdy ho, reader-inos! Hope you’re having a darn-diddly-doodly day!

Last week’s Scribbletaku ignited quite the battle of wits in the comments, which surprised me considering I didn’t expect a battle of the minds on a Scribbletaku that I drew in MS Paint! Last week’s little guy came from the kooky crazy platforming adventure we know as Pikuniku!

The winner this time for the second time in a row is Mad Danny, shouts out! The rest of you will have to be quick to steal the crown!

What’s this next one then?