Scribbletaku 2

6
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: November 11, 2022 at 4:54 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
Scribbletaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Howdy ho, reader-inos! Hope you’re having a darn-diddly-doodly day!

Last week’s Scribbletaku ignited quite the battle of wits in the comments, which surprised me considering I didn’t expect a battle of the minds on a Scribbletaku that I drew in MS Paint! Last week’s little guy came from the kooky crazy platforming adventure we know as Pikuniku!

Scribbletaku 2
Image: Devolver Digital

The winner this time for the second time in a row is Mad Danny, shouts out! The rest of you will have to be quick to steal the crown!

What’s this next one then?

