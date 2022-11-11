These Two Roleplaying Streamers Are The Only Ones Playing COD: MWII Correctly

There are all sorts of ways you can play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. You can play to win, play to simp, or even play to scare already-frightened civilians. But what is the right way to play COD: MWII? Simple. Role-playing.

Jeannie and Jess are TikTok/Twitch streamers that both play a myriad of games but have recently been delving into the newest Call of Duty title. Their TikTok content has also consisted of funny, lighthearted moments where they’ll walk around in awe of the environments, as well as just have a laugh together in their ‘When girls play Call of Duty‘ series.

One of Jeannie’s most recent COD: MWII TikTok’s with Jess took an alternative approach to the game that could rival the roleplaying scenes we see in games like GTA Online and Red Dead Online: roleplaying checking into a fancy hotel.

With Jess as the hotel staff and Jeannie as the hotel guest, this TikTok (in my humble opinion) is just perfect. The dedication to the role, the way that regular Call of Duty situations such as the sound of gunfire and soldier corpses are justified in a silly way, the clown music in the background, and the back-and-forth between Jeannie and Jess makes this a bellissimo situation.

Not only are they quite good at the game in their own right, but they also currently run a Discord specifically for women to find other women to play with, which I think is just neat. As somebody that swore off online games out of fear, I wish I had something like that when I was still playing online shooters.

Sometimes it’s nice to see people take a game like COD: MWII and just enjoy it outside of what it’s meant for. Jess mentions in a comment thread that she works in retail, which makes her role as the hotel staff feel so genuine, especially all the customer-friendly excuses for the war-torn hotel. My friends, roleplaying a hotel check-in is the right way to play COD: MWII.