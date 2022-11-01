Tips And Tricks To Win (Almost) Any Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Match

You’ve just bought the 2022 rendition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, huh? And you’ve Googled, Binged, Yahooed, or DuckDuckGoed ‘how to win call of duty’, right? And now you’re here. You’ve come to the right place, my friend.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is shaping up to be one of Activision’s most popular titles in the series, considering it’s had the biggest PlayStation Store launch for any Call of Duty game ever so far.

The name of the game is a little confusing, sure. There’s already a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that came out in 2009, but this one is different. It’s got more stuff, more things. More fellas, more broads, and guns too.

But that’s not what you’re here for, is it? You want to know how to win any multiplayer match. I’m here to tell you how.

Know your guns, and get a good one

Guns are everything in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022). If you’ve got a good gun, you’re set for life. The same could be said about real life, actually. One of my favourites is the M4 Assault Rifle, which is also a gun that I happen to own in real life too. Grab yourself a good gun like this one.

Editor’s note: In case anyone was worried, Ruby does not own a gun. This is satire. She is a tiny baby who would cry if someone so much as showed her a water pistol. — David

Buddy, your hand is pretty small. Almost child-like. Actually, it reminds me a lot of my son Torpus’s hand. That is your hand, right? Yeah. Anyway, let’s move on.

Aim straight, and aim good

If you’re going to shoot that thing, you’re going to need to know the good points to shoot. This is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 so if you can go for a headshot, you should. If you’ve got the dexterity for it, make all the headshots you can. If you’re not a clean headshot guy, I’ve always found that a good technique is to go for the lower leg or ankle to get them down, and then finish the job right there and then. Call that the Hobbled Lobby meta. Ankle taps only. Your team will thank you.

Funny, that wallpaper kinda looks like the wallpaper in my house. Not only that, but those strong, capable legs look like MY legs. What’s going on here? Wait a second.

No no, Torpus! Torpus, sweetie, put that down please. Give the M4 Assault Rifle to Daddy, Torpus! Wai-

Shit shit shit shit shit

Ah god, ow ow ow. I’m really sorry, folks. My sweet son Torpus has accidentally shot me in the leg. I thought this was you guys, I thought it was the game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022). The graphics in that game are just so darn realistic, I couldn’t tell it apart from my own life. My foolishness and inability to properly store my M4 Assault Rifle in a safe place has led to this, I’m so sorry.

Please don’t blame my son Torpus, he is just a young baby boy. He has no idea what he’s doing, he’s just a little guy. It was an accident…

Or was it?

The way that my sweet baby boy son Torpus is looking down at me right now… It unnerves me. Was this really an accident? What have I done to my boy Torpus to make him scope his papa like this?

Evidently, I shall be locking up my rifles from now on. I fear my baby boy. He has just walked away without a word, and has gone to play with his LEGO and watch Cocomelon on his iPad. I shall sleep with one eye open, as I worry that Little Baby Boy Torpus may have outgrown his Nice Normal Papa.

Why do I even have an M4 Assault Rifle in the house, completely loaded? Why do I need this? I’ll be okay, don’t worry. This is, of course, not the first time this has happened. Here’s the most important tip of all: Don’t have a gun be within reach for an ominous little Torpus child.