Watch Power Rangers’ Touching Tribute To Jason David Frank

Power Rangers fans across the world are still in shock from the sudden passing of Mighty Morphin’ star Jason David Frank this past weekend at the age of 49, with tributes rolling in from across the worlds of Power Rangers and Super Sentai to honour the actor — including a touching new video from Hasbro.

Hasbro shared the tribute this evening, after releasing a brief statement over the weekend in light of Frank’s death. “All of Ranger Nation is deeply saddened by the loss of Jason David Frank,” the statement read in part. “JDF brought countless smiles to fans over the years and will be greatly missed.”

Ranger Nation, we mourn together. Today, we celebrate the heart, strength, and raw talent that Jason David Frank brought to Power Rangers as Tommy Oliver. He was truly a legend among us and we will miss him. May the Power protect him, always. pic.twitter.com/vIw1bUcDvD — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) November 22, 2022

Although Frank will be best-known for Tommy’s debut in Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers as first the Green, and then White, Power Rangers, his legacy as the character continued across the franchise, continuing on to lead the Rangers as Zeo and Turbo’s Red Ranger, and then Dino Thunder’s Black Ranger — all of which and more feature in the tribute, including his recent appearances in anniversary episodes of the franchise. It’s a reminder of just how many generations of Power Rangers fans are touched by his loss, and a fitting farewell to a man who helped shoot the series into the stratosphere in the ‘90s with Tommy’s arrival.